Miami Heat Rumors: Jrue Holiday remains a trade target, James Johnson has little value and more

Jrue Holiday is believed to be among the players interesting the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat entered the 2019-20 season with renewed belief after completing an offseason move for Jimmy Butler, and Erik Spoelstra's team has been able to surpass expectations over the first four months of the campaign. While the Heat have suffered five defeats over their past 10 games, they still sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-15 record and remain on course to secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs.

While Pat Riley will be ecstatic with Miami's return to prominence, it is known that the Heat are among the most ambitious teams in the NBA, and moves are possible ahead of the trade deadline. So, with a week left to make moves, here we will take a look at all the latest Miami rumors you need to know.

Also read: 3 Areas where the Miami Heat need to improve in the 2nd half of the season

#1 Heat remain interested in Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday is among the big names being linked with the Pelicans

With the New Orleans Pelicans struggling to stay in the race for the playoffs, Jrue Holiday was first mentioned as a potential trade target for the Heat in late-2019. During a recent edition of 'Inside Pass' Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed that Miami remains interested in signing the point guard, although the Pelicans are demanding a hefty price:

"Denver and Miami are among interested teams in Holiday and several others are expected to emerge, according to sources. Multiple teams told The Athletic that the Pelicans are listening to trade calls for anyone on the roster, but their asking price remains high on Holiday."

Following four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Holiday was traded to the Pelicans back in 2014, and the 29-year-old has since established himself as one of the NBA's most consistent guards. Over 40 appearances this season, Holiday has averaged 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest.

1 / 3 NEXT