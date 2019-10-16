Miami Heat Rumors: Trade for Kyle Lowry may be explored, Jimmy Butler could demand to leave and more

Kyle Lowry is among the names being linked with a move to the Miami Heat

Following years of decline and the retirement of Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat entered the summer facing an inevitable rebuild. Nevertheless, the organization managed to pull off an unlikely sign-and-trade to acquire four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and now enter the new season with the hopes of contending in the East.

Buoyed by a promising off-season, Pat Riley has also made no secret of his plans to sign a second star, and plenty could happen in the months ahead. So, with the 2019-20 NBA season quickly approaching, here are all the latest Heat rumors you need to know.

#1 Kyle Lowry could emerge as a target if Toronto hit rebuild mode

Kyle Lowry continues to be linked with a trade despite signing a new contract with the Raptors

Kyle Lowry was instrumental as the Toronto Raptors overcame the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, and Lowry's stock is perhaps at an all-time high despite turning 33 earlier this year. The Philadelphia native penned a new one-year contract with the Raptors last week, although, it has been suggested that the point guard could still leave if Toronto begin the new campaign slowly.

And, during a recent edition of Woj & Lowe, ESPN's Zach Lowe suggested that the Heat will be among the teams interested in pursuing a trade:

Toronto could get off to a shaky start and decide to bail out of the season and make Kyle Lowry available... I think the Raptors could actually generate something of a bidding war. If I'm Miami, Detroit... that's the guy that I would look at.

While Lowry would be a fine addition to the Miami backcourt, he is owed $64 million over the next two seasons, and the Heat would have to clear the decks to complete a move.

