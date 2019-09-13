Miami Heat Rumors: Update on the pursuit of Bradley Beal, Dwyane Wade's possible return to the NBA and more

Bradley Beal is among the names being linked with a move to Miami

The Miami Heat once again missed out on the post-season in 2018-19; the franchise has now won just one playoff series since LeBron James left for Cleveland back in 2014. But while Miami was positioning itself to be a major player in the 2021 free agency, Pat Riley managed to complete an unlikely sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler.

The four-time All-Star's arrival has signaled a shift to compete now mode, and the Heat remain hopeful of bolstering an underwhelming roster ahead of the season. Due to this, plenty could change ahead of the new campaign.

Here, we take a look at all the latest Heat news and rumors:

The Heat face a battle to sign Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has been with the Washington Wizards since 2012

Reports surfaced last month suggesting that the Heat were so determined to sign Bradley Beal that they were willing to take on John Wall's enormous contract. However, during a recent interview with CBS Sports, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard outlined his intent to keep Beal in Washington:

"Every team would love to have him, and we do. So we've never considered anything other than a situation where Brad is with us and leading us forward. We made that clear to him on the first day we could offer him an extension, and we'll continue to make that clear."

While that's not the best news for Miami, Beal has yet to respond to Washington's latest contract extension offer and could still attempt to push through a trade.

Over the past 12 months, big names such as Jimmy Butler and Paul George have managed to secure a move after requesting a trade, so Miami's chances of landing the two-time All-Star cannot yet be ruled out.

