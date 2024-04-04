Miami Heat's 5 biggest weaknesses as 2024 NBA Playoffs approach 

The Miami Heat are eager to make another NBA Finals appearance after coming up short to the Denver Nuggets last season. After three Conference Finals appearances in the last four years, the team wants to build momentum and make a run at winning an NBA championship. Of course, at the time of publication, the team is sitting tied with the seventh-place Indiana Pacers.

As a result, they will continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs, while attempting to stave off a play-in tournament appearance. Should they wish to make a deep playoff run, however, there are a few key areas the team will need to improve on in order to compete with the best of the best.

While players like Jimmy Butler and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have continued to impress as a whole, there are still certain areas that stand out. When looking at advanced team stats, the areas of improvement are clear. Without further ado, let's jump right in.

Five of the Miami Heat's biggest weaknesses heading into the playoffs

#5: Offensive rebounding

Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons

When looking at offensive rebounds per game across the NBA, the Heat rank 27th in the league. This could be problematic come time for the postseason given that offensive rebounds yield more offensive possessions.

With just 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, the Heat are tied with the Washington Wizards, putting them in some questionable company.

#4: Defensive rebounding

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

While the Heat struggle to rebound on the offensive end of the floor, their struggles on the glass don't end there. The team also ranks in the bottom half of the league for defensive rebounding.

Sandwiched between the New York Knicks in 17th and the Chicago Bulls in 19th, the Heat's woes on the glass are seen in their defensive rebonding numbers. With problems on the glass on both ends of the floor, rebounding is without a doubt one of the team's biggest weaknesses.

#3: Three-pointers per game

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks

The way basketball is played has changed over the past 10-15 years. Now, more and more teams place an emphasis on three-point shooting, however, the Heat struggle to match the rest of the league's three-point output.

With just a few games left in the season, the Heat are averaging 12.4 three pointers per game, putting them in 18th place. Should they wish to make a deep postseason run, they could have problems without matching the league's three-point volume.

#2: Field goal percentage

Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons

One of the biggest weaknesses of the Heat is their field goal percentage. Currently, the team sits in 23rd place for field goal percentage. When looking at the other teams in the bottom ten, only the New York Knicks sit in a position to make the playoffs without a play-in appearance.

The top half of the league average over 47% from the field while the top teams in the league average over 48%. The Heat, by comparison, average just 46.4% from the floor.

#1: Offensive effciency rating

Heat v Detroit Pistons

One of the biggest weakness plaguing the Heat is their offensive efficiency rating. Without running an efficient offense, a team is destined to struggle, especially in late-game situations.

When looking at the offensive efficiency ratings around the league, the Heat rank 21st, just behind the Houston Rockets and just ahead of the Brooklyn Nets. While teams like the Boston Celtics, who lead the league in efficiency have an offensive rating of 122.6, the Heat's offensive efficiency rating is just 112.9