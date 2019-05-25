Miami Heat: Top 3 Individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Miami Heat finished 6th in the East last year.

Headlined by D-Wade's farewell tour, Miami's 2018-19 campaign did not house many positives to draw. They finished the regular season with a 39-43 (0.476) win-loss record, a couple of places out of the playoff picture.

Moreover, the front office is bound by the salary cap limitations going into the offseason which makes bagging a potential megastar that much more difficult. However, history has proof that Riley and Co. have been able to get the job done even when the odds have been stacked against them

Wade and the Heat did try to make a legit postseason push down the stretch but their valiant efforts proved to be too little too late. They lost six of their last ten games of the season and couldn't bag a playoff berth as a parting gift for their veteran future Hall of Famer.

The team finished as an impressive seventh in the league in terms of defensive rating but it was their offence that suffered throughout the year. With the 26th best offensive rating out of 30 teams, it was fairly clear that Coach Spoelstra had failed miserably in conjuring consistent production from his scorers.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at the three most notable performances from individuals in a Heat uniform this past season.

#3 Hassan Whiteside puts together a 20-20 piece in loss to Brooklyn Nets

Hassan's rebounding average was top 10 in the league this year.

After averaging 11.3 rebounds per game, Whiteside has proven his dominance in the paint and his expertise in securing the boards. When the Nets came visiting, Hassan greeted them with an authoritative show consisting of 21 points and 23 rebounds within just 32 minutes of playtime.

He shot a decent 9-of-21 (40.2%) from the field and also had 2 blocks and 1 steal to add to his defensive resume. The Heat lost 92-104 but the seven-foot Center held his ground at all times.

Even though the 29-year-old couldn't stop Brooklyn from handing his team their fifth straight home loss, Whiteside made sure to put up a strong fight on an individual basis.

