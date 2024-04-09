Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report for April 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Heat leading 2-1.

With only four games left in their schedule, the Miami Heat find themselves in a secure position, unable to drop below the ninth spot but still holding onto a glimmer of hope to ascend to sixth with a strong finish.

Locked into either the ninth or 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks are slated to compete in the Play-In Tournament. This entails participation in the 9-10 game, requiring consecutive victories in elimination matches to clinch the eighth seed in the subsequent round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks injury report

Miami Heat injury report for April 9

The Heat have listed seven players on their injury report: Orlando Robinson (back), Kevin Love (ankle), Nikola Jovic (ankle), Bam Adebayo (hand) are probable, while Terry Rozier (neck) is questionable.

Meanwhile, Josh Richardson (shoulder) and Duncan Robinson (back) are out.

Player Status Injury Terry Rozier questionable neck Bam Adebayo probable hand Nikola Jovic probable ankle Kevin Love probable ankle Orlando Robinson probable back Duncan Robinson out back Josh Richardson out shoulder

What happened to Josh Richardson?

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on March 6.

The injury occurred during a Feb. 11 loss to the Boston Celtics when Josh Richardson left the game in the second quarter following a collision on the court.

Following the game, Richardson revealed to the press that his shoulder unexpectedly dislocated before promptly relocating itself, characterizing the incident as an unforeseen anomaly. Preliminary X-ray scans showed no signs of damage.

Richardson had been a dependable role player for the Heat this season. Across 43 total appearances, including six starts, he averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. His shooting percentages stand at 44.4% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range.

Atlanta Hawks injury report for April 7

The Hawks have listed five players on their injury report: Saddiq Bey (knee), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger), AJ Griffin (ankle) and Seth Lundy (ankle) are out.

Player Status Injury Seth Lundy out ankle Trae Young out finger Onyeka Okongwu out toe AJ Griffin out ankle Saddiq Bey out knee

Trae Young injury update

Atlanta received a positive update on Monday as Young was given the green light for team practice and contact.

Young had been sidelined since sustaining a left fifth finger torn ligament on Feb. 23, which necessitated surgery on Feb. 27.

Despite his progress, it remains uncertain when Young will be ready to return to action, and he has been officially ruled out for the upcoming contest. During Young's absence, the Hawks have managed a 12-10 record over the past six weeks.