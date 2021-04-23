Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference playoff contenders the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will face off for the third time this season on Friday. The teams have evenly split the two previous games so far.

The Miami Heat have been extremely patchy this season but they're surging at the right time again. They enter this contest on the back of a three-game unbeaten run which includes a win against the Brooklyn Nets. Bam Adebayo has been the aggressor for the franchise lately, averaging 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and four assists through the last four games.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks' two-game winning streak came to a close against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Hawks have played gritty basketball despite missing a ton of key players due to injuries. Trae Young has acted as the glue that keeps this squad ticking but even he might be sidelined for the near future.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report

Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo [Image: NBA.com]

Victor Oladipo hurt his knee against the LA Lakers earlier this month and there's still no timetable available for his return. He's missed the last seven games for the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler returned from an ankle injury of his own against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and almost had a triple-double. He should be featuring against the Atlanta Hawks as well.

Tyler Herro put up a brilliant performance against the Spurs, but he's questionable for today's game with right foot soreness.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (left)

Trae Young joined the Atlanta Hawks' long list of injured players against the New York Knicks. Young hurt his ankle but luckily has been diagnosed with just a sprain. He's likely to return to the lineup soon but won't be playing against the Miami Heat.

There's not been much movement as far as the Hawks' long-term absentees are concerned. Both De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) remain sidelined while Kris Dunn is still recovering from his ankle surgery.

Danilo Gallinari could make a return after missing six games due to right knee soreness. Meanwhile, Clint Capela is questionable with a back problem.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are likely to go ahead with their usual starting lineup. Volume scorers Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson will form the starting backcourt with Goran Dragic coming off the bench to provide support. If Tyler Herro plays, he'll be leading the team's second unit.

Tyler showed San Antonio what Herro Ball looks like



🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/6nD5IVoBGZ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 22, 2021

Jimmy Butler will take up his usual point forward role and occupy the primary wing spot. Erik Spoelstra has stuck with Trevor Ariza in the starting lineup due to his 3-and-D ability. Bam Adebayo will complete the starting five for the Miami Heat.

Atlanta Hawks

With Trae Young out of the game, Lou Williams is likely to get the nod as the starting point guard with Bogdan Bogdanovic slotting beside him. Kevin Huerter will continue to occupy one of the wing spots in De'Andre Hunter's continued absence.

.@LeaderOfHorde had a solid performance with 20 PTS and 6 REB last night. 🔥



🎥 Presented by @KumhoTireUSA pic.twitter.com/dBjEDYXBhl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 22, 2021

John Collins has played limited minutes since returning from injury but should be hitting the 30-minute mark against the Miami Heat as the starting power forward. Clint Capela is expected to start at center but if he sits out, Onyeka Okongwu will take his place.

Head coach Nate McMillan will be expecting the likes of Solomon Hill and Brandon Goodwin to provide valuable contributions off the bench as well.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Bam Adebayo

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Lou Williams | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

