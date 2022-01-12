Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will head to the State Farm Arena for their final game of the road trip as they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. This is going to be the first battle between these two Eastern Conference teams this season.

The Miami Heat come into this game after an impressive 123-100 win over the Phoenix Suns. They were brilliant right from the tip-off, making things extremely difficult for the Western Conference leaders.

Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson had big nights as they combined to score 60 points in the Miami Heat's blowout win.

Meanwhile, the Hawks suffered yet another loss in their game against the Clippers. It was a below-par effort from the team as they had a poor second half, which led to their loss on the night. The Clippers outrebounded the Hawks and also stopped them from making a lot of three-pointers. This was the team's sixth loss in eight games and they are now placed twelfth in the East. The Hawks need to desperately get back to winning ways if they are to turn their season around.

However, they are matched up against a tough Miami Heat team, who are firing despite missing out on their stars. A win in this game would certainly give the Hawks a huge boost, but for that to happen they will have to be at their best and tick all the boxes when they take the floor on Wednesday.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat are one of the teams that have had a lot of injury problems this term. Going into this game, the Heat will be playing without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, Marcus Garrett and KZ Okpala. All of the aforementioned players have been ruled out due to injuries. Dewayne Dedmond's status has been updated to questionable after being out of action for a while due to a left knee sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Dwayne Dedmond Questionable Left Knee Sprain Jimmy Butler Out Right Ankle Sprain Bam Adebayo Out Thumb Injury Victor Oladipo Out ACL Injury Markieff Morris Out Neck Injury KZ Okpala Out Right Wrist Sprain Marcus Garrett Out Return to Competition Reconditioning

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks have reported Solomon Hill to be out of this game due to a hamstring tear. Clint Capela has been listed as probable for this game, but he will most likely appear if there are no further complications to his left ankle. To add to the woes of the team, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter and Sharife Cooper have all been listed as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Cam Reddish Questionable Right Ankle Sprain De'Andre Hunter Questionable Right Wrist Injury Sharife Cooper Questionable Right Thumb Sprain Soloman Hill Out Hamstring Tear Clint Capela Probable Left Ankle Sprain

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Heat

Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat have had to make a lot of changes to their lineup this season due to a long list of injuries. Going into this game, Coach Erik Spoelstra will most likely go with Kyle Lowry and Max Strus on the backcourt. Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker are on the frontcourt, while Omer Yurtseven starts at center for the Heat.

Hawks

Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks will go into this game with hopes of ending their run of disappointing defeats. They have a few of their players returning from injuries, which will give coach Nate McMillan a chance to look at different options.

However, the strongest starting lineup for the Hawks for this game is Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic on the backcourt. Kevin Huerter, John Collins on the frontcourt and Clint Capela at center if he is passed fit to start.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry, Shooting Guard - Max Strus, Small Forward - Caleb Martin, Power Forward - PJ Tucker, Center - Omer Yurtseven

Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young, Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic, Small Forward - Kevin Huerter, Power Forward - John Collins, Center - Clint Capela

