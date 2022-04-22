Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 22nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Miami Heat at the State Farm Arena on Friday night in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs first round. The Heat have won both their home games so far.

Jimmy Butler was clinical in Game 2, dropping 45 points on a 60% shooting night, including 11 points from the foul line. The defensive-minded Heat made it difficult for the Hawks to get going, winning 115-105 on the night.

Trae Young had an off-night for the Hawks, missing eight of his 10 three-point attempts and turning the ball over 10 times. He ended the game with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The game was close because of Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 29-point contribution off the bench. He scored 12 field goals, including five from beyond the arc. The Hawks will hope to register their first win at home after two one-sided games on the road.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler's 45-point night wa a playoffs career-high.

Gabe Vincent is listed as probable, suffering from a contusion on his right big toe. PJ Tucker, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo are listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Gabe Vincent Probable Right big toe contusion PJ Tucker Questionable Right calf strain Markieff Morris Questionable Left hip flexor strain Caleb Martin Questionable Left ankle sprain Bam Adebayo Questionable Left quadriceps contusion

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Bogdanovic bounced back in Game 2 after missing all his filed goal attempts in Game 1.

Lou Williams is yet to return, suffering from lower back discomfort. Clint Capela is unavailable, dealing with a hyperextended right knee.

Player Name Status Reason Lou Williams Out Lower back discomfort Clint Capela Out Right knee hyperextension

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 22nd, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 1 -120 O 221.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Atlanta Hawks 8 +100 U 221.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110)

The Heat are favored to win despite playing away from home. Their defensive strength has been pivotal in the series so far, limiting Trae Young’s impact. However, playing at home could give the Hawks a much-needed confidence boost.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Miami Heat

The Heat are 5-1 against the Hawks this season. The Heat have averaged 115 points against the Hawks this season. Jimmy Butler has averaged 33 points in the series so far.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks were 27-14 at home this season.. The Hawks ended the regular season with the second-best offensive rating (116.5) in the league. Bogdan Bogdanovic has scored 15.7 points per game against the Heat this season.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus should assume backcourt duties, with support from Jimmy Butler at small forward. PJ Tucker will likely start as a power forward, with Bam Adebayo manning the paint.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter should be the starting backcourt, with Young orchestrating the offense. De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari could fill the forward positions, with John Collins operating from the center.

The Heat were 24-17 on the road this season. The Hawks have averaged 104 points against the Heat this season. Trae Young has put up 30.2 points per game at home this season.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – PJ Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Forward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – Danilo Gallinari | Center – John Collins.

