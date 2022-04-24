Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Miami Heat at the State Farm Arena on Sunday in Game 4 of their first round playoff series. The home team has won every game so far in this series, with the Heat leading 2-1. The eighth-seeded Hawks are certainly overwhelmed but are fighting tooth and nail to keep their season alive.
The Heat struggled to score in Game 3. Jimmy Butler was the only starter in negative in plus/minus as the team collectively shot just 44% from the field and 31% from the three-point range. Tyler Herro was the team's leading scorer with 24 points off the bench. However, the Heat lost the game due to poor bench production. Their bench was -60 in plus/minus, while the Hawks' second unit was +58.
The Hawks, meanwhile, are trying to keep up as underdogs. They are without the services of Clint Capela and their paint presence has reduced as a result. Trae Young led the fourth-quarter comeback in Game 3, finishing off with a game-winning floater with 4.4 seconds remaining to put Atlanta up by one.
Ten of his 24 points came in the fourth period, and he was a whopping +18 in less than nine minutes.
Miami Heat Injury Report
Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker are all listed as questionable due to various minor sprains. Gabe Vincent is probable because of a toe contusion.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The Hawks have listed Clint Capela as questionable after he hyperextended his knee during the play-in tournament. Lou Williams is out due to discomfort in his lower back.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 24th, 2022
The Heat are favored despite the game being at Atlanta, Georgia because they've been the better team all year. They won the season series against the Hawks as well. However, if their questionable-listed players don't lace up, the odds could shift drastically. Moreover, both home teams have won their games so far.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips
Miami Heat
- The Heat went 24-17 on the road this regular season.
- Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.7 points per game in this series.
- The Heat went 12-7 without Kyle Lowry this season.
Atlanta Hawks
- The Hawks were 27-14 at home this regular season.
- Trae Young is averaging 6.3 assists and turnovers in this series.
- The Hawks shot 37% from the three-point range in Game 3.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups
Miami Heat
The Heat could deploy their ideal lineup for this game considering all players lace up. Kyle Lowry and Max Strus should start in the backcourt, with Lowry at point. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker could be the forwards, with Tucker at the four while Bam Adebayo starts as the center.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks should continue their lineup from Game 3. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter should be the backcourt, with Young at the point while De'Andre Hunter and John Collins could be the frontcourt pair. Danilo Gallinari or Onyeka Okongwu could be the center.
- The totals have gone OVER in four of the Heat's last five games.
- Hawks are 3-2 in their last five games against the spread..
- Trae Young is averaging 19 points per game on 37% shooting in this series.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s
Miami Heat
G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.
Atlanta Hawks
G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Heurter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - John Collins | C - Danilo Gallinari.
