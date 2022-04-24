Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Atlanta Hawks are gearing up to host the Miami Heat in Game 4 at home. The Heat lead the series 2-1.

For all the highs of last season, the Hawks have had a disappointing campaign for much of the regular season. They languished below the play-in spost but managed a solid end to the campaign to finish as the eighth seed in the East. The Hawks won seven of their last 10 games coming into the postseason and will look to upset the odds by leveling the series.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been arguably the most consistent team in the East. They ended the regular season atop the Eastern Conference summit with a two-game buffer over second seed Boston Celtics. Miami will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season.

Game Details

Game: Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Sunday, Apr. 24; 7 PM ET (Sunday, Apr. 17; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Miami Heat Preview

Tyler Herro against the Chicago Bulls

With a lot being made of the scuffle between coach Erik Spoelstra and star player Jimmy Butler, the Heat needed to put in strong performances. That's exactly what they did, finishing the season by winning six of their last 10 games.

They have started the postseason in the same vein, blowing Atlanta out in the first two games, thanks to an incredible performance from Jimmy Butler. They will look to take both road games to take the series.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Max Strus; F - Jimmy Butler; F - Duncan Robinson; C - Bam Adebayo,

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks against the Philadelphia 76ers

Describing the season to date for the Hawks as disappointing would be an understatement. After reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season by beating a powerhouse like Philadelphia 76ers, the Hawks were supposed to kick on from there.

However, that hasn't happened, as the Hawks have looked a shadow of their former selves, languishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Nevertheless, they have made the postseason and will look to make a deep run like they did last year.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks Trae Young



Ice Trae



Ballgame 🧊 Trae YoungIce TraeBallgame 🧊 https://t.co/6PwMQwFb0X

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young; G - Kevin Huerter; F - De'Andre Hunter; F - Danilo Gallinari; C - Onyeka Okongwu.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 24th, 2022

Teams Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat -130 O 221 -2 Atlanta Hawks +110 U 221 +2

The Heat are coming into this game as the heavy favorites because of how good they have been at home this season. They also have the consistency and availability of their star players to get the job done.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is averaging more than 20 PPG this season. Bam Adebayo is averaging more than 10 rebounds this season. Miami has won six of their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on Jimmy Butler scoring more than 25 points in this game..

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is averaging 28.4 PPG this season. The Hawks have won 16 games on the road this season. Atlanta will be without Clint Capela for this game.

Click here to bet on the Hawks-Heat game going into overtime.

Heat vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Heat are coming into this game as the favorites, as they have been on a roll recently and have momentum with them. The absence of Clint Capela is huge for the Hawks, as the duo of Capela and Trae Young got them a lot of cheap points.

The Heat have won six of their last 10 games in the regular season. Atlanta has won seven of their last 10 games in the regular season. Miami has won 29 games at home this season.

Click here to bet on this game between the Heat and the Hawks.

Where to watch Heat vs Hawks game?

You can catch all the action unfolding between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on national TV - TNT and on local TV - BSSUN and BSSE-ATL.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Miami Heat Atlanta Hawks 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav