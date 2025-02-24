Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 24 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Monday. This will be the second of four meetings between them this season. On Dec. 28, the Hawks beat the Heat 120-110.

Ad

The Heat (26-29) are eighth in the Eastern Conference. They will look to return to winning ways after losing five of their last six games. The Hawks (26-31) aren't far behind in ninth and looking to arrest a three-game skid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury report

Miami Heat injury report

Kevin Love won't be suiting up against the Hawks, as he's out due to personal reasons. In addition, Dru Smith (Achilles) has been ruled out for the season.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Atlanta Hawks injury report

Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Vit Krejci (back) and Nikola Jovic (hand) will be sidelined against the Heat. Also, both Jalen Johnson and Kobe Bufkin have been ruled out of the season due to shoulder injuries.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Miami Heat

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Tyler Herro Terry Rozier Davion Mitchell Alec Burks Pelle Larsson Andrew Wiggins Duncan Robinson Bam Adebayo Kyle Anderson Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kel'el Ware Haywood Highsmith

Ad

Atlanta Hawks

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Trae Young Terance Mann Keaton Wallace Dyson Daniels Caris LeVert Garrison Matthews Zaccharie Risacher Georges Niang Mouhamed Gueye Dominick Barlow Onyeka Okongwu Clint Capela

Ad

Miami Hawks vs Atlanta Hawks: Key matchups

Andrew Wiggins vs Zaccharie Risacher

The matchup at the small forward position pits two highly skilled wings who are both adjusting to new environments. Wiggins is still trying to get a feel of the system and culture of the Miami Heat after being traded by the Golden State Warriors in the Jimmy Butler deal. Meanwhile, Risacher is adapting to the NBA grind after being selected first overall in last year's Draft.

Ad

Kel'el Ware vs Onyeka Okongwu

Both starting centers are promising big men who could become core pieces in the near future.

Ware has been putting up solid numbers in scoring and rebounding off late, proving himself to be a good frontcourt piece alongside Bam Adebayo. Since being taken sixth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Okongwu has steadily improved his production and built a strong case to be a starting center.

Tyler Herro vs Trae Young

This year, Young made his fourth All-Star appearance, while Herro made his All-Star debut. Similarities in the two elite guards' skill sets include the ability to light it up from deep and the clutch gene. As a matter of fact, this Heat-Hawks matchup could come down to a final possession involving either All-Star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.