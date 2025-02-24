Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 24 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Monday. This will be the second of four meetings between them this season. On Dec. 28, the Hawks beat the Heat 120-110.
The Heat (26-29) are eighth in the Eastern Conference. They will look to return to winning ways after losing five of their last six games. The Hawks (26-31) aren't far behind in ninth and looking to arrest a three-game skid.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury report
Miami Heat injury report
Kevin Love won't be suiting up against the Hawks, as he's out due to personal reasons. In addition, Dru Smith (Achilles) has been ruled out for the season.
Atlanta Hawks injury report
Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Vit Krejci (back) and Nikola Jovic (hand) will be sidelined against the Heat. Also, both Jalen Johnson and Kobe Bufkin have been ruled out of the season due to shoulder injuries.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart
Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks
Miami Hawks vs Atlanta Hawks: Key matchups
Andrew Wiggins vs Zaccharie Risacher
The matchup at the small forward position pits two highly skilled wings who are both adjusting to new environments. Wiggins is still trying to get a feel of the system and culture of the Miami Heat after being traded by the Golden State Warriors in the Jimmy Butler deal. Meanwhile, Risacher is adapting to the NBA grind after being selected first overall in last year's Draft.
Kel'el Ware vs Onyeka Okongwu
Both starting centers are promising big men who could become core pieces in the near future.
Ware has been putting up solid numbers in scoring and rebounding off late, proving himself to be a good frontcourt piece alongside Bam Adebayo. Since being taken sixth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Okongwu has steadily improved his production and built a strong case to be a starting center.
Tyler Herro vs Trae Young
This year, Young made his fourth All-Star appearance, while Herro made his All-Star debut. Similarities in the two elite guards' skill sets include the ability to light it up from deep and the clutch gene. As a matter of fact, this Heat-Hawks matchup could come down to a final possession involving either All-Star.
