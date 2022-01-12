Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - January 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will end their seven-game road trip at the State Farm Arena on Wednesday, January 12, when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. This will be the first time the two teams will square off against each other this season.

The Heat are coming off a 123-100 win against the Phoenix Suns. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro combined for 60 points off the bench, which helped them beat the Suns.

The team has shown a lot of resilience in the last few weeks, despite playing without their stars. A win in this game would help them put pressure on the Brooklyn Nets, who seem to be struggling at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Hawks, who lost 106-93 against the LA Clippers in their last outing, have struggled at the defensive end.

Despite having an offensive powerhouse in Trae Young, they have struggled for consistency, which could see them fail to reach the playoffs. However, the Hawks are late bloomers, and if they get things right, they could get their campaign back on track.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 12; 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, January 13; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat have shown depth in their squad several times this year. Even without their stars - Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris - they pulled off an impressive victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Many have picked Miami as the favorite to come out of the East this season, considering the quality the team possesses.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT triples for the third time this season tied the franchise record withtriples for the third time this season tied the franchise record with 2️⃣2️⃣ triples for the third time this season https://t.co/BeRkEeyKX4

Young guns like Omer Yurtseven and Kyle Guy have also capitalized on the opportunities they've received. Against the Hawks, the Heat will hope to continue their stellar run and grab a win.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has been an important part of the Heat team since he arrived in the offseason.

With many stars out due to injury, the responsibility of leading the team has been on Kyle Lowry. The 35-year-old had a stunning night against Phoenix, as he bagged 14 points and 13 rebounds to help his team get a win.

He could be key once again when the Heat take on a Hawks side who are capable of surprising any team on their day.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT way to be there, Kyle way to be there, Kyle https://t.co/5R9YXWbcRU

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Max Strus; F - Caleb Martin; F - PJ Tucker; C - Omer Yurtseven.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Hawks are ninth-best in points scored and 25th in points allowed this season. They have had defensive lapses, which oftens undoes the good work Trae Young puts in offense.

Atlanta have lost six of their last eight games, and are currently 12th in the East. They have massively underwhelmed after being conference finalists last season.

The team will hope to get their campaign back on track. However, for that to happen, they will have to put in a collective effort in defense. The game against the Heat is going to be a huge test for the Hawks. However, they desperately need a win to move up the conference standings.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young has been the only player who has delivered for the Hawks this season. The 23-year-old is averaging 28.0 PPG this season, which is fourth-best among scorers this season.

Despite his wonderful performance, the Hawks have struggled, though. The youngster will hope to inspire the team to get back to their best.

ESPN @espn Trae Young TOO crafty Trae Young TOO crafty 🎨 https://t.co/qVLxey46Tx

Against the Heat, the Hawks will have to be at their best at both ends. Trae Young could have a tough time getting the better of PJ Tucker. However, the youngster has shown that he doesn't shy away from any challenge, and looks to bring his best every night.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young; G - Bogdan Bogdanovic; F - Kevin Huerter; F - John Collins; C - Onyeka Okongwu.

Heat vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are the favourites to come out of this game as winners, considering the depth they have. However, the Hawks could be quite a handful, as they're playing at home.

Where to watch the Heat vs Hawks game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Heat and the Hawks will also be nationally televised on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Southeast.

