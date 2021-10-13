Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - October 14th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Miami Heat will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in an interesting 2021-22 NBA preseason clash at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday. Both teams will look to continue their winning runs in the preseason.

The Miami Heat will come into the game after a narrow 104-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, the Hawks defeated an in-form Memphis side 91-87 in their last game on Saturday.

In their first clash this preseason. the Miami Heat recorded a dominant 125-99 win over the Hawks.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, October 14, 7:00 PM ET (Friday, October 15; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Miami Heat Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been in top form this preseason. They are undefeated in four games, and have looked good in all of them.

Their latest win came against the Charlotte Hornets, where they edged past their opponents 104-103. Bam Adebayo starred in the game, scoring 18 points on an impressive 57.1% shooting from the field. Their latest addition, Kyle Lowry, was also instrumental in the win, scoring 15 points and showing exemplary leadership to get the team over the line.

The Heat will be playing two games in as many days to cap off their preseason. They will hope to emerge victorious in both games and go into the regular season on a strong note.

Many have touted the Heat as strong favourites to come out of the East this season. The addition of players like Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris has strengthened the side. However, the team needs to stay healthy if they want to repeat their exploits from the 2019-20 season, where they made the Finals.

The preseason has given coach Erik Spoelstra a good chance to get to know the roster. He will hope that the team finishes the preseason undefeated ahead of the long and grueling regular season.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is one of the hardest-working players in the NBA. He has been a stalwart in the team ever since he arrived in 2019. Butler led the way for the team when they made the trip to the NBA Finals in 2020. After the Heat went out early last year, he will hope to get the team back on a deep playoff run.

The Heat are a strong team this year, as they have championship-calibre players in PJ Tucker, Markieff Morris and Kyle Lowry. However, Jimmy Butler will be key to their chances this season.

He will hope to get a few minutes in the last two preseason games and get in rhythm before the Heat commence their regular-season campaign against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday next week.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Jimmy Butler; F- Markieff Morris; C- Bam Adebayo.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Trae Young in the Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat game

The Atlanta Hawks have been impressive in the preseason thus far. Their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies ended in a 91-87 win for them.

John Collins scored 16 points and recorded 12 rebounds while shooting at 46.2% from the field. Another Hawks player who was brilliant on the night was Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Serbian scored 16 points, shooting 4-6 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks surprised everyone with their performances during the 2021 Playoffs. They defeated the no.1 seed Philadelphia 76ers before they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference Finals.

This year, the Hawks will look to make another deep run into the playoffs. They will be led by the charismatic Trae Young, who will look to continue his good form this season. Coach Nate McMillan will hope that the team ends their preseason on a high note before the long regular season commences.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young was one of the stars in the playoffs last year, putting up some special performances. He averaged 28.8 PPG and 9.5 APG while leading the Hawks to the conference finals. The youngster will look to repeat the same this year.

The Hawks have the likes of John Collins, Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic who are capable of producing special performances. However, Trae Young is the focal point of the team, and they will need a big performance from him if they want to succeed this season.

Young will hope to play a few minutes in this game and get himself ready for the regular-season game against the Dallas Mavericks on October 21.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young; G - Bogdan Bogdanovic; F - Cam Reddish; F - John Collins; C- Gorgui Dieng.

Heat vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are on a four-match winning streak, which they'll look to extend against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. If they continue playing the way they have in previous games, the Heat could get the better of the Hawks once again.

Where to watch the Heat vs Hawks game?

Streaming for NBA preseason games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to all NBA preseason and regular-season games. The Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks game will be telecast on Bally Sports Southeast as well.

