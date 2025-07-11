Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11

The 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas continues with the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks facing off at Thomas & Mack Center as one of eight scheduled matchups on Day 2 on Friday.

The Heat enter the game having competed in the California Classic earlier this week. In contrast, it will mark the Hawks’ first appearance in the 2025 offseason.

Each team will feature a player selected from the 2025 draft in their lineups. Miami acquired Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis with the 20th pick, while Atlanta secured the rights to Asa Newell (23rd pick) from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

The Heat-Hawks Summer League matchup at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PT), with the contest being nationally broadcast on ESPN 2 and regionally by FDSN Southeast.

Fans can also view the game through live stream, using the FUBO TV app or the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Miami Heat (-220) vs Atlanta Hawks (+180)

Spread: Miami Heat (-5 -110) vs Atlanta Hawks (+5 -110)

Total (O/U): Miami Heat (o175.5 -110) vs Atlanta Hawks (u175.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Heat began their California Classic campaign with a dominant 82-69 win over a Dylan Harper-less San Antonio Spurs on July 5. Pelle Larsson, Erik Stevenson, and Kel’el Ware were the only players to reach double-digits in scoring, combining for 48 points on 13-32 shooting.

However, the Heat couldn't sustain their level, dropping their subsequent clash against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 6. Despite five players scoring in double-digits, the South Florida team suffered a 103-83 blowout loss at Chase Center.

Miami, though, redeemed itself just two days later, concluding the California Classic on a high note. Backed by Kira Lewis Jr.’s 16-point, four-assist performance, the Heat beat the Golden State Warriors 93-79.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will play their first Summer League game on Thursday, boasting a roster consisting of exciting prospects. The likes of Jacob Toppin, Asa Newell, Kobe Bufkin and Nikola Durisic will aim to impress.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Summer League roster

Miami Heat

Player Position Oumar Ballo Center JC Butler Guard Javonte Cooke Forward Dain Dainja Forward Myron Gardner Forward Vladislav Goldin Center Kasparas Jakučionis Guard Keshad Johnson Forward Pelle Larsson Guard Kira Lewis Jr. Guard Steve Settle III Forward Erik Stevenson Guard Kel’el Ware Center Bryson Warren Guard Marcus Williams Guard

Atlanta Hawks

Player Position Jacob Toppin Forward Kobe Bufkin Guard Kobe Johnson Guard Javan Johnson Forward Asa Newell Forward Devion Smith Guard Dwight Murray Jr. Guard Eli John Ndiaye Center Josh Christopher Guard Nikola Durišic Forward-Guard Adam Flagler Guard Lamont Butler Guard Jack McVeigh Forward Nell Joseph Forward Jack White Forward Jake Stephens Center

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The Heat will enter Friday’s Summer League matchup with an edge in game experience, having competed in the California Classic. Their roster also features talented players, including Pelle Larsson and Kel’el Ware, positioning them as favorites to come away with the win.

