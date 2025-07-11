  • home icon
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 11, 2025 10:00 GMT
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11 - Image Credits: Instagram (@miamiheat, @atlhawks)
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11 - Image Credits: Instagram (@miamiheat, @atlhawks)

The 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas continues with the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks facing off at Thomas & Mack Center as one of eight scheduled matchups on Day 2 on Friday.

The Heat enter the game having competed in the California Classic earlier this week. In contrast, it will mark the Hawks’ first appearance in the 2025 offseason.

Each team will feature a player selected from the 2025 draft in their lineups. Miami acquired Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis with the 20th pick, while Atlanta secured the rights to Asa Newell (23rd pick) from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

The Heat-Hawks Summer League matchup at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PT), with the contest being nationally broadcast on ESPN 2 and regionally by FDSN Southeast.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans can also view the game through live stream, using the FUBO TV app or the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Miami Heat (-220) vs Atlanta Hawks (+180)

Spread: Miami Heat (-5 -110) vs Atlanta Hawks (+5 -110)

Total (O/U): Miami Heat (o175.5 -110) vs Atlanta Hawks (u175.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Heat began their California Classic campaign with a dominant 82-69 win over a Dylan Harper-less San Antonio Spurs on July 5. Pelle Larsson, Erik Stevenson, and Kel’el Ware were the only players to reach double-digits in scoring, combining for 48 points on 13-32 shooting.

However, the Heat couldn't sustain their level, dropping their subsequent clash against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 6. Despite five players scoring in double-digits, the South Florida team suffered a 103-83 blowout loss at Chase Center.

Miami, though, redeemed itself just two days later, concluding the California Classic on a high note. Backed by Kira Lewis Jr.’s 16-point, four-assist performance, the Heat beat the Golden State Warriors 93-79.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will play their first Summer League game on Thursday, boasting a roster consisting of exciting prospects. The likes of Jacob Toppin, Asa Newell, Kobe Bufkin and Nikola Durisic will aim to impress.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Summer League roster

Miami Heat

PlayerPosition
Oumar BalloCenter
JC ButlerGuard
Javonte CookeForward
Dain DainjaForward
Myron GardnerForward
Vladislav GoldinCenter
Kasparas JakučionisGuard
Keshad JohnsonForward
Pelle LarssonGuard
Kira Lewis Jr.Guard
Steve Settle IIIForward
Erik StevensonGuard
Kel’el WareCenter
Bryson Warren Guard
Marcus Williams Guard
Atlanta Hawks

Player Position
Jacob ToppinForward
Kobe BufkinGuard
Kobe JohnsonGuard
Javan JohnsonForward
Asa NewellForward
Devion SmithGuard
Dwight Murray Jr.Guard
Eli John NdiayeCenter
Josh ChristopherGuard
Nikola DurišicForward-Guard
Adam FlaglerGuard
Lamont ButlerGuard
Jack McVeighForward
Nell JosephForward
Jack WhiteForward
Jake Stephens Center
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The Heat will enter Friday’s Summer League matchup with an edge in game experience, having competed in the California Classic. Their roster also features talented players, including Pelle Larsson and Kel’el Ware, positioning them as favorites to come away with the win.

