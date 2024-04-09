Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The Miami Heat have four games remaining in the regular season and they have one final stop at the State Farm Arena as they take on the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth time this season to conclude all their away games and play the final three skirmishes at home.

The Heat (43-35) are currently eighth in the East and trail the Philadelphia 76ers with one win separating the two. They head to Atlanta on the back of a close 115-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers. A win on Tuesday night sees them equal Philly as they continue to harbor hopes of finishing seventh seed.

The Hawks (36-42) will continue to be without superstar Trae Young and are on a two-game losing streak. They were blown away by the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets to stay 10th in the East as they trail the Chicago Bulls. With four games left, they will eventually end up playing the Bulls in the play-in.

As far as the head-to-head matchup goes, the Heat leads the Hawks 78-59 in 137 regular season games. They also lead Atlanta 4-1 in the last five games.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The Heat vs Hawks is slated to tip off at 7:30 pm ET. The game will be televised on Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports Sun. Fans can also watch the game on the NBA app or the official website with the NBA League Pass.

Spread: Heat (-3.5), Hawks (+3.5)

Moneyline: Heat -159, Hawks +134

Total (o/u): Heat o222.5 (-109), Hawks u222.5 (-110)

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks preview

Miami's biggest objective will be to not fall further than where they are now. They did exactly that when they blew the game against the Pacers, and for a team that; 's ranked 21st in offensive efficiency and 5th in defensive efficiency, they will look to get the better of the Hawks.

The good news is that their starters have performed well. Jimmy Butler leads the team with 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Bam Adebayo averages 19.6 points and 10.7 rebounds, while Tyler Herro chips in with 20.7 points. What could work against them is their lack of pace.

The Hawks will be dependent on Dejounte Murray (22.4 points) and Clint Capela (11.5 points and 10.7 rebounds). The team is 11th in offensive efficiency and 27th in defensive efficiency. While they play at a faster rate, their defense has been a bane this season. The question is whether they can shore up their efforts on that end.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineups, rotations, and substitutions

The hosts will field their starting five with Dejounte Murray at PG. Bogdan Bogdanovic at SG, Jalen Johnson at SF, Deandre Hunter at PF, and Clint Capela at C. Vit Krejci, Garrison Mathews, and Bruno Fernando are their substitution options.

The Heat will likely stick with the same unit from their last game with Duncan Robinson as their PG. Terry Rozier slots in as the SG, Jimmy Butler at SF, Nikola Jovic at PF, and Bam Adebayo at C. Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, and Caleb Martin are the ones available for rotation.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Jimmy Butler is the most profitable bet with an o/u of 22.5 on points. Dejounte Murray is good value for money as well with an o/u of 21.5 on points. Terry Rozier is 2.5 in three-pointers.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The Miami Heat are favorites to cover the spread primarily due to their run in their last few games. While the 10th-placed Hawks will remain that way unless they string up wins in their remaining games, the Heat is cautious enough to not let it slip. Chalk up a win for the visitors.