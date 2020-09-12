Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: 5 key matchups to keep an eye on in the Eastern Conference Final | NBA Playoffs 2020

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics take on each other in the NBA Eastern Conference final. With some of the best players in the Eastern Conference set to be in action, we list out the five matchups to look out for in this upcoming series.

5 key matchups in the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Final

#1 Jayson Tatum (Miami Heat) vs Jimmy Butler (Boston Celtics)

Jimmy Butler will look to lead the Miami Heat past the Boston Celtics.

The battle of these two All-Stars could be key to the outcome of the Eastern Conference Final. Jimmy Butler has played magnificently for the Miami Heat in the previous two rounds. On both ends of the floor, Butler has made significant contributions to the Miami Heat's success.

Jayson Tatum, on the other hand, has been a bit shaky for the Boston Celtics but came up big in the crucial Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors. Tatum will hope to keep up his rhythm on Tuesday as the Boston Celtics look to get back into the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

#2 Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) vs Goran Dragic (Miami Heat)

Advertisement

Kemba Walker must step up for the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics will look to their veteran point-guard Kemba Walker to lead the way in the upcoming series against the Miami Heat.

Walker struggled against the Toronto Raptors' defense, and we can expect the Miami Heat to have taken note of the same. He will have to step up and come out aggressive against the gritty Miami Heat.

Goran Dragic has been stellar for the Heat throughout this series, especially in tandem with Jimmy Butler. Dragic is a big-time player whose ability to make the right play could be crucial in close games.

#3 Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) vs Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat)

Jaylen Brown in action for the Boston Celtics

With outside shooting likely to play a big role in the offense for both teams, our third key matchup will be the one between Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

Robinson has shot inconsistently so far, but he appeared to be back in rhythm in his previous game. Jaylen Brown also hit a bit of a slump after his Game 3 blunder that allowed the Toronto Raptors back into the series. Brown will need to perform at an elite level to keep up with the Miami Heat offense, though.

#4 Brad Stevens (Boston Celtics) vs Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat)

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

The battle of these two teams will also be a battle of coaching strategies as Brad Stevens and Erik Spoelstra will look to outcoach each other. With a long series awaiting both teams, making adjustments on the fly will be key.

The coach who manages to come out on top will likely lead his team to the NBA Finals and possibly even a title this year.

#5 Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) vs Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat)

Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics

The X-factors for both teams in this series will be their bench stars. While Marcus Smart has been starting for the Boston Celtics so far, he might see reduced minutes if Gordon Hayward returns, but his spirited defense is something we look forward to.

Rookie of the Year Finalist @nunnbetter_ was everything Miami needed to pull out the Game 5 W last night



🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/tAPVMUTcJd — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 9, 2020

For the Miami Heat, the same X-factor is Kendrick Nunn. The young rookie has really come into his own this year, and his contributions in this series could be very valuable as the Miami Heat look to continue their run towards the title this year.