Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will head to the TD Garden for a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday. In the only encounter between the two teams earlier this season, the Boston Celtics were the team that came out victorious with a 95-78 scoreline.
The Miami Heat come into this game after an exciting triple-overtime encounter against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Despite a herculean effort from Jimmy Butler, the team were unable to get past a resilient Raptors side. The 32-year-old secured a triple-double after scoring 37 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. He played 52:27 minutes in the game and looked on top right from the start.
Fatigue looked to have kicked in for many in the Heat team as they faced the LA Clippers a night before meeting the Raptors. They will be looking to bounce back strong from the defeat and give in their all in this road game.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics went over .500 with a win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 69 points as the team got to a 107-97 win on the night. The Celtics were terrific in the first half as they restricted the Pels to only 34 points while scoring 52 points themselves. This set the tone for them as they went onto bag an easy win.
Miami Heat Injury Report
Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, KZ Okpala and Omer Yurtseven have all been ruled out for this big game against the Celtics. After playing 52:27 minutes against the Raptors, Jimmy Butler has been listed as questionable for the game due to a right ankle sprain.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
New recruits Bol Bol and PJ Dozier were both indefinitely ruled out of the game for a while. Two-way player Thomas Brodic has also been ruled out due to G-League commitments. Romeo Langford's status has been reported as questionable due to left heel soreness.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting Lineups
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have had multiple injury problems this season. However, they have never failed to impress, courtesy of their terrific depth. Going into this game, the team will start Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson on the backcourt. If Jimmy Butler is unable to start the game, Max Strus and PJ Tucker will partner on the frontcourt, while Bam Adebayo starts at center.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics will deploy the same starting lineup they used against the Pels. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will play from the backcourt. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will take positions at small and power forward positions respectively, while Robert Williams III starts at center. Josh Richardson and Grant Williams are expected to play significant minutes off the bench in this game for the Celtics.
Heat vs Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s
Heat
Point Guard - Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Max Strus | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo
Celtics
Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III