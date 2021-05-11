Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 11th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will square off for one last time in the 2021 NBA regular season at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The two sides played their first game of a back-to-back series on Sunday night, with the Heat coming out on top with a 130-124 victory.

The Miami Heat have a two-game advantage over the Boston Celtics with regards to securing an automatic playoff berth.

They will be looking to extend it by completing the double over the C's and also claiming the bragging rights for the season series.

In the previous encounter, the Miami Heat looked in a comfortable position to win the game, having led 79-53 at halftime. However, the Boston Celtics made a late surge to give themselves a chance. Eventually, though, the Heat held their nerve to secure the win.

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Duncan Robinson (22 points) and Bam Adebayo (20 points) also made invaluable contributions in the win.

For the Boston Celtics, Evan Fournier scored a game-high 30 points, while Jayson Tatum tallied 29. But a poor effort from the bench and Jaylen Brown's absence couldn't prevent the side from recording their third loss in four games.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - Injury Report

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are relatively healthy and have no players on the injury report apart from long-term absentee Victor Oladipo, who has been out with a knee injury since April 7. There have been no updates regarding the timeline of his return.

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics is ruled out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Jaylen Brown (wrist) is set to miss the remainder of the season and is the only player ruled out by the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Robert Williams III (foot) is listed as doubtful.

Jaylen Brown was having a career season before his wrist injury



24.7 PPG

6 REB

3.4 AST

39.7% 3P



Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will preferably field the same starting lineup they deployed on Sunday night.

Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn featured in the backcourt, while forwards Jimmy Butler and Trevor Ariza paired up alongside Bam Adebayo, who played as the starting center.

Tyler Herro #14 and Jimmy Butler #22 will be key players for the Miami Heat in this game.

Tyler Herro looked in great touch and will be expected to play the most minutes off the Miami Heat bench along with Goran Dragic.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics could be forced to make minor changes to their lineup. Tristan Thompson could return to claim the starting center position as Robert Williams III is listed as doubtful and played just 11 minutes in the last game.

Meanwhile, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Evan Fournier are likely to start again.

Aaron Nesmith has received more playing time than usual in the absence of Jaylen Brown and could once again be playing the most minutes off the bench.

Payton Pritchard, Carsen Edwards and Grant Williams are likely to receive an equal amount of playing time.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Evan Fournier l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson.

