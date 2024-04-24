Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Game 2 (April 24) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The second game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs is scheduled for Wednesday, featuring the 8th-seeded Miami Heat (46-36) against the 1st-seeded Boston Celtics (64-18).

In Game 1, the Celtics dominated with a commanding 114-94 victory, comfortably covering the sizable 14.5-point spread. Boston maintained control throughout the game, never trailing, and boasting a lead of up to 34 points. This latest triumph marks the fourth consecutive win for the Celtics against the Heat this season, with three of those victories secured during the regular season.

Erik Spoelstra, widely recognized as one of the premier coaches in basketball, faces a significant challenge in this matchup.

The Heat missed their key players like Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier in Game 1, and it's probable they'll remain sidelined for Game 2. In their absence, the Heat turned to Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to fill their spots in the starting lineup, though this substitution represents a substantial decrease in production for the team.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Miami Heat injury report for April 24

The Miami Heat have listed three players on their injury report: Terry Rozier (neck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, as reported by Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Additionally, the Heat confirmed on Thursday that Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, resulting in his absence for several weeks, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Josh Richardson will remain sidelined for the rest of the season, having had a successful shoulder surgery he underwent on March 7.

Player Status Injury Terry Rozier out neck Jimmy Butler out knee Josh Richardson out shoulder

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler sustained a right knee injury during Wednesday's play-in tournament game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, occurring towards the end of the first quarter.

Butler initiated a breakaway for an open layup when he abruptly halted as Kelly Oubre Jr. and another Sixers defender closed in on him. Employing a pump fake, Butler caused Oubre to descend and land on his knee.

Despite the injury, Butler managed to return to the court to sink two free throws and continued to play through the remainder of the game despite having torn his MCL ligament.

Boston Celtics injury report for April 24

The Boston Celtics have listed Luke Kornet as out due to a calf injury that he sustained while practising this week, as per Brian Robb of Springfield Republican. He will be re-evaluated in a week.

Player Status Injury Luke Kornet out calf

