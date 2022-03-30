Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will travel to Boston to take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in a clash between two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

The Heat (48-28) have been flying high despite being plagued by injuries to key players. They are atop the Eastern Conference standings. The franchise will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season, to guide them deep into the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston (47-29) has certainly turned a corner after a poor start to their campaign. Winning eight of their last ten games, they seem to pose a legitimate threat to other teams in the Eastern Conference. They have a 26-12 record at the TD Garden this season. They will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson are being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to injuries.

Player Status Reason Caleb Martin Questionable Knee Duncan Robinson Questionable Illness Gabe Vincent Questionable Toe

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to knee injury. Robert Williams III is out due to a knee sprain.

Player Status Reason Jaylen Brown Probable Knee Jayson Tatum Probable Knee Robert Williams III Out Knee

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds and Spreads - March 30, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat 48-28 +175 O 214.5 +5 Boston Celtics 47-29 -210 U 214.5 -5

The Celtics are favored in this game, as the Heat have had a tough run of results of late and lacking confidence. Boston's defense is also a reason why they are favorites for this game.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is averaging nearly 21 PPG. The Heat have won four of their last 10 games. The Heat might be without the services of Duncan Robinson.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.4 PPG. The Celtics have won eight of their last 10 games.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus could be the guards, while the forwards could be PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler. Bam Adebayo should start as the center.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT There's an award coming Tyler's way, last night he provided many more reasons why. #6MOTYLER

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown could be the guards, while the forwards could be Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams. The center should be Daniel Theis at the expense of Robert Williams III, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Boston Celtics @celtics That's Marcus Smart for ya

Miami has won 21 games on the road. The Celtics have won 26 games at home. Jimmy Butler is averaging over 21 PPG.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | P - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart; G: Jaylen Brown; F: Jayson Tatum; F: Grant Williams; C: Daniel Theis.

