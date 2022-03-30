Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will travel to Boston to take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in a clash between two Eastern Conference powerhouses.
The Heat (48-28) have been flying high despite being plagued by injuries to key players. They are atop the Eastern Conference standings. The franchise will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season, to guide them deep into the postseason.
Meanwhile, Boston (47-29) has certainly turned a corner after a poor start to their campaign. Winning eight of their last ten games, they seem to pose a legitimate threat to other teams in the Eastern Conference. They have a 26-12 record at the TD Garden this season. They will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods.
Miami Heat Injury Report
Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson are being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to injuries.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
Superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to knee injury. Robert Williams III is out due to a knee sprain.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds and Spreads - March 30, 2022
The Celtics are favored in this game, as the Heat have had a tough run of results of late and lacking confidence. Boston's defense is also a reason why they are favorites for this game.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro is averaging nearly 21 PPG.
- The Heat have won four of their last 10 games.
- The Heat might be without the services of Duncan Robinson.
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 PPG.
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.4 PPG.
- The Celtics have won eight of their last 10 games.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups
Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry and Max Strus could be the guards, while the forwards could be PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler. Bam Adebayo should start as the center.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown could be the guards, while the forwards could be Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams. The center should be Daniel Theis at the expense of Robert Williams III, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
- Miami has won 21 games on the road.
- The Celtics have won 26 games at home.
- Jimmy Butler is averaging over 21 PPG.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s
Miami Heat
G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | P - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.
Boston Celtics
G: Marcus Smart; G: Jaylen Brown; F: Jayson Tatum; F: Grant Williams; C: Daniel Theis.
