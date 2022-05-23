Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat at TD Garden for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night. The Heat cancelled out the Celtics’ road-win advantage, by beating them 109-103 in Game 3 to go up 2-1 in the series.

The Heat were brought to life by Bam Adebayo’s strong offensive contribution as he scored 16 first-half points on his way to a 31-point night. P.J. Tucker and Max Strus combined for 33 points - filling in for Jimmy Butler, who did not feature in the second-half due to an inflammation in his right knee.

The Celtics, on the other hand, took some time to get going, with Jayson Tatum shooting only 30% from the field in the first half. Jaylen Brown rose to the occasion, recording a playoff career-high of 40 points, shooting 70% from the field – to keep the game within reach.

Game 3 witnessed quite some injury trouble as Marcus Smart landed awkwardly on his ankle and fell to the ground screaming in pain. However, he was quick to get it fixed and return to the court. Jayson Tatum went down as well, due to what seemed like a shoulder issue late in the fourth – leaving the floor to return within a couple of minutes.

It will be interesting to see what happens in Game 4, considering both teams might have to play without their stars.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Bam Adebayo put up his best performance of the playoffs in Game Three

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable, with inflammation in his right knee. Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker are listed as questionable as well, suffering from groin and knee issues respectively.

Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are listed as questionable, dealing with hamstring strains.

Player Name Status Reason Jimmy Butler Questionable Right knee inflammation P.J. Tucker Questionable Left knee irritation Tyler Herro Questionable Left groin strain Kyle Lowry Questionable Left hamstring strain Max Strus Questionable Right hamstring strain Gabe Vincent Questionable Left hamstring strain

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown's playoff career-high was not enough in Game Three

Jayson Tatum is listed as probable, suffering from an impingement on his cervical nerves. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are listed as questionable, suffering from ankle and knee issues respectively.

Sam Hauser’s status will remain unchanged for Game 4.

Player Name Status Reason Jayson Tatum Probable Right cervical nerve impingement Marcus Smart Questionable Right ankle sprain Robert Williams Questionable Left knee soreness Sam Hauser Out Right shoulder instability

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - May 23rd, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 1 +230 O 207.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Boston Celtics 2 -275 U 207.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The Celtics are favored to win Game 4, playing in front of their home crowd. They have quite some firepower, and with Brown stepping up in Game 3, they’ll have more of a cushion compared to the Heat – considering both the teams will be missing important pieces in the upcoming fixture.

Odds sourced from Yahoo Sportsbook!.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Miami Heat

1. The Heat have a 6-3 record versus the Celtics in the playoffs since 2019-20.

2. The Heat have out-done the Celtics 33-18 in the steals category.

3. The Heat have averaged 109.6 points in the series so far.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Heat extending their lead to 3-1 in Game 4.

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have averaged 112.3 points in the series so far.

2. The Celtics have a 5-4 record at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. The Celtics have out-done the Heat 43-31 from beyond the arc in the series.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Celtics levelling the series in Game 4.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus are likely to start on the backcourt for the Heat, with Lowry playing as a point guard. Jimmy Butler could start as a small forward, with Victor Oladipo likely to replace Butler if deemed unavailable. P.J. Tucker will start as a power forward, with Bam Adebayo manning the paint.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Yep, we're the type of team account to post a 3 minute long video of just defense. #HEATCulture Yep, we're the type of team account to post a 3 minute long video of just defense. #HEATCulture https://t.co/GWwTMMahzE

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Derrick White available to replace Smart if necessary. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will fill forward positions, with Daniel Theis starting at center to round up the starting five.

Boston Celtics @celtics

9 REB



JB was in attack mode 🏾 40 PTS9 REBJB was in attack mode 40 PTS9 REBJB was in attack mode 💪🏾 https://t.co/chN3rdVdVR

1. The Heat are 11-8 on the road in the playoffs since 2019-20.

2. The Celtics have allowed an average of 103.5 points in the 2022 Playoffs.

3. Jaylen Brown has averaged 29.3 points in the series so far.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on Jaylen Brown scoring 30+ points in Game 4.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – P.J. Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Daniel Theis

Edited by Parimal