Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 27th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat at the TD Garden in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night. After securing a dominant 93-80 win on the road in Game 5, the Celtics have a chance to progress to the NBA Finals with a win at home.

The Heat started strong, with Bam Adebayo shooting 62.5% in the first half, adding 10 points to the team’s total. Jimmy Butler shot just 25% but contributed in other areas. The Heat’s inefficiency from the three-point line helped the Celtics get back in the game, as they made just seven of their 45 attempts from the deep.

The Celtics, meanwhile, started slow – with Jayson Tatum missing eight of his nine field goal attempts in the first half. Derrick White and Al Horford kept the game tight in that period, setting up Tatum and Jaylen Brown to take off in the second half. The duo combined for 37 points in the second half.

The Heat are expected to bring their best game in Game 6, with their backs against the wall. The Celtics, though, have momentum and home-court advantage, making it challenging for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Bam Adebayo needs to protect the rim better for the Heat.

Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are listed as questionable, suffering from hamstring strains. PJ Tucker is listed as questionable, managing irritation in his left knee. Tyler Herro has missed the last two games with a strain in his left groin and is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Gabe Vincent Questionable Left hamstring strain P.J. Tucker Questionable Left knee irritation Max Strus Questionable Right hamstring strain Kyle Lowry Questionable Left hamstring strain Tyler Herro Questionable Left groin strain

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Al Horford has been indispensible for the Celtics in the playoffs.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are listed as questionable, suffering from ankle and knee issues respectively. Sam Hauser will remain on the sidelines, with his status unchanged.

Player Name Status Reason Marcus Smart Questionable Right ankle sprain Robert Williams Questionable Left knee soreness Sam Hauser Out Right shoulder instability

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - May 27th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 1 +310 O 201.5 (-110) +8.5 (-105) Boston Celtics 2 -400 U 201.5 (-110) -8.5 (-115)

The Celtics are favored to win at home, despite having lost three home games in the postseason. In this matchup between two defensively strong teams, the Celtics have displayed better offensive production, giving them the upper hand in the series.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Miami Heat

1. The Heat are 6-5 against the Celtics in the playoffs since 2019-20.

2. The Heat have outrebounded the Celtics 58-45 on the offensive board.

3. Bam Adebayo has averaged 1.2 blocks in the series so far.

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have averaged 106.4 points in the series so far.

2. The Celtics have outdone the Heat 38-23 in blocks.

3. Jaylen Brown has averaged 25 points per game in the series so far.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus are likely to start in the backcourt, with support from Jimmy Butler in the small forward position. PJ Tucker should operate as the power forward, with Bam Adebayo manning the paint.

Will Manso @WillManso The Heat have arrived in Boston to get ready for a do-or-die Game 6. The Heat have arrived in Boston to get ready for a do-or-die Game 6. https://t.co/DUjE2iaJo0

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Smart operating as a point guard. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford could fill the forward positions, with Robert Williams protecting the rim.

Boston Celtics @celtics 🏽 OG likes what he sees from D White OG likes what he sees from D White 💪🏽 https://t.co/6lsIk5rm1C

1. The Heat are 9-7 without Tyler Herro this season.

2. The Celtics are 5-3 against the Heat this season across both the regular and postseason.

3. Jayson Tatum has averaged 26.9 points in the playoffs so far.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – PJ Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Robert Williams.

