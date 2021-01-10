Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s – January 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Boston Celtics, who are on a four-match winning streak, take on the Miami Heat for the second time in three games in the 2020-21 NBA. However, their winning streak may come to an end, as they have lost multiple stars missing due to COVID-19-related safety and health protocols.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have not looked defensively astute and will be looking to make use of the absence of key players for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics will need to look at their bench to step up in the absence of their regulars.

#NEBHInjuryReport continued (2/3):



Semi Ojeleye (Health & Safety Protocols) - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum (Health & Safety Protocols) - DOUBTFUL

Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Nevertheless, it is a tricky match for the Miami Heat, as a loss could spell trouble for their prospects in this season's competition. In terms of injuries though, the Miami Heat have an almost full roster and go into the game looking to post their fifth victory of the season.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Injury Updates

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in action for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat, as already mentioned above, have an almost full roster and could have the same starting five that they had in their last game. Meyers Leonard has picked up a mild strain but is expected to feature, which means that the Miami Heat are not missing any player, for a change.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics have Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Tristan Thompson, Carsen Edwards, Robert Williams III, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye expected to sit out owing to various reasons.

That is in addition to the injuries of Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford, which means that the Boston Celtics could be struggling for numbers against the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

As injuries are not an issue for the Miami Heat, they are expected to have the same starting five that featured against the Washington Wizards.

Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are likely to take up guard duties while Bam Adebayo will resume his center role. Jimmy Butler and Kelly Olynyk should also start, which means that the Miami Heat go into the game as firm favorites.

Jimmy did what Jimmy does.



Made plays on both ends of the floor in last night's win

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/gb6wURyhZ6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 10, 2021

However, with many players out, the Celtics could probably start with Daniel Theis at the center and Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard taking up the guard duties. Aaron Nesmith and Tacko Fall will also probably feature in the starting lineup owing to the absence of the team's star players.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Can Jimmy Butler lead the Miami Heat to victory over an injury ravaged Boston Celtics?

G: Duncan Robinson; G: Tyler Herro; F: Jimmy Butler; F: Kelly Olynyk; C: Bam Adebayo.

Boston Celtics' Predicted Lineup

Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis are the only available regular starters for the Boston Celtics.

G: Payton Pritchard; G: Marcus Smart; F: Aaron Nesmith; F: Tacko Fall; C: Daniel Theis.