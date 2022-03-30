Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will see an end to their three-game homestand as they hit the road to play the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Coming off a 123-100 win against the Sacramento Kings, the Miami Heat notched a much-needed win to snap a horrible losing slide. Following the win, the Heat returned to being the top seed in the East with a 48-28 record.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are coming off a 112-115 OT loss against the Toronto Raptors on the road. With their first loss in six games, the former number one-seed has fallen to third place in the East with a 47-29 record.

Wednesday's matchup will see the Celtics enter with a 2-0 season-series lead. With the opportunity to sweep the Heat at home, the game may also see a change in the East's seedings.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, March 30th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, March 31st, 2022; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA

Miami Heat Preview

Kyle Lowry shoots a three-pointer

The Miami Heat are coming off a much-needed win against the Kings. Having dropped to third place in the highly competitive Eastern Conference after a series of losses, the Heat returned to their place at the top.

However, Miami hasn't been in their best form in their recent games. Although the majority of their main rotation is healthy, the Heat have faced internal struggles and frustrations that resulted in a four-game slide.

Things reached a breaking point in the loss to Golden State when Jimmy Butler got into an altercation with Heat teammate Udonis Haslem and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

However, the Heat may look to turn things around with this win. Featuring solid performances by Butler and Bam Adebayo against Sacramento, Miami can build upon this momentum.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Bam got buckets early and often on the Kings Bam got buckets early and often on the Kings https://t.co/ljsLTwaSSm

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum attempts a free-throw

The Boston Celtics were handed a tough loss in OT by the Toronto Raptors. Having lost for the first time in seven games, the Celtics look like a formidable side regardless considering their star players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown sat out the game in Toronto.

Boston is in a relatively good position. Trailing the Heat by one game, the Celtics could return to the number one spot if they win on Wednesday.

With the best defense in the league and the best net rating, the Celtics have done a fantastic job of turning their season around. However, the side will face some setbacks as Robert Williams suffered a meniscus tear.

With their starting center and key defensive anchor out of the rotation indefinitely, Boston will have to make several adjustments to compensate for his absence.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is feared to have suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . It could lead to an indefinite absence, which would be a tough loss for the Celtics as Williams is shining as the starting center this season. Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is feared to have suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It could lead to an indefinite absence, which would be a tough loss for the Celtics as Williams is shining as the starting center this season.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Al Horford

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 48-28 +166 Over 214.5 (-110) +4.5 (-108) Boston Celtics 47-29 -198 Under 214.5 (-110) -4.5 (-112)

The oddsmakers have favored the Celtics in this game primarily because of their homecourt record and their recent form.

Although Miami have a superior record and are the number one seed in the East, their performances in recent games have been anything but impressive.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have emerged as dark horses who have climbed the ranks of the East. With solid defense and potent offense, Boston are in a good position to win this game.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are 1-4 in their last five games. The Heat have a 21-16 record when playing on the road. Miami has shot 45.6% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc in their last 10 games.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have a 26-12 record at home. The Celtics have the best net rating in the league in the month of March (14.0). Jayson Tatum has been averaging 31.1 points in his last 10 outings.

Heat vs Celtics Match Predictions

The Boston Celtics should emerge as the winners in this matchup on Wednesday.

While Boston faces a legitimate setback in Robert Williams' absence going forward, they have the necessary pieces to take on a relatively disrupted Heat roster.

While additionally factoring in elements such as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's pairing and their homecourt advantage, the Celtics are in a solid position to beat the Heat in this upcoming matchup.

Where to watch the Heat vs Celtics game?

The Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 98.5 The Sports Hub as well.

