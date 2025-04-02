Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

The Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Boston is second in the East with a 56-19 record, while Miami is ninth with a 34-41 record.

The two teams have played each other 139 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding a 86-53 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season as Boston looks for a sweep.

They last played on Mar. 14 when the defending champions won 103-91 behind Jayson Tatum’s 28 points. Andrew Wiggins led Miami with 23 points.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Apr. 2, at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC SPORTS BOSTON and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Heat (+425) vs. Celtics (-575)

Spread: Heat (+11) vs. Celtics (-11)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o213.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u213.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics preview

The Heat are on a five-game win streak after previously losing 10 straight. Their current win streak has helped them rise to the ninth spot with a 0.5-game lead over the Chicago Bulls. They are two games behind the Atlanta Hawks. If they can move to the top-two play-in spots, they get two shots at making the playoffs.

Miami is coming off of a 120-94 win against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Bam Adebayo led the team with a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Tyler Herro had 27 points.

The Celtics are on a nine-game win streak and look like the favorites to come out of the East with the Cleveland Cavaliers struggling a bit in recent times. Boston last played on Monday and defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 117-103.

Jayson Tatum (25 points and 14 rebounds) and Derrick White (14 points and 10 assists) had double-doubles, while Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday contributed 26, 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics betting props

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 23.5, a mark he has crossed in three straight games and four of the past five matchups. Bet on the over.

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 26.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we. Bet on the under.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are projected to get an easy win at home. While we expect them to win too, the Heat should put up a valiant fight, which should restrict Boston from covering the spread. This might be a high-scoring game, with the team total going past 213.5 points

