Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics prediction and combined starting 5 - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will lock horns in a key game that could have direct implications in the race for the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Heat currently have a two-game advantage over the Celtics in the battle for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, which is the last spot to offer direct entry to the postseason.

In their previous meeting this season, the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 130-124 at the TD Garden on May 9th to level their season series at one apiece.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Boston Celtics have been without Jaylen Brown in their last three games. Things won't get any better for Brad Stevens' team, as Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his wrist.

The Boston Celtics will seek to capitalize on their home court advantage and try to keep themselves in the top six of the Eastern Conference. Their offense has been decent this year (10th-best in the league), but they could miss Brown, who has averaged 24.7 points per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have the sixth-best defense in the NBA this year. Their offense, which is only the 21st-best in the league, put on a show against the Boston Celtics in their most recent meeting, putting up 99 points.

Despite facing a full-strength Boston Celtics' roster, the injury-riddled Miami Heat team might fancy their chances of a win. On that note, let's have a look at a hypothetical combined starting five of the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics combined starting 5

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Boston Celtics' point guard Kemba Walker has not had the best of campaigns this season, but he could be key for his team to perform well against the Miami Heat.

Walker is averaging 18.9 points and five assists per game this season in 42 appearances while he is shooting at 41.6% from the field, 36% from the three and 90.3% from the free-throw mark.

For the Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson has continued his stellar form from the three-point line.

Last season, he established a new record for the most three-pointers made by a Heat player in a single season (270); this year, he has become the fastest to reach 500 three-pointers in NBA history. Robinson is averaging 13.1 points per game this year and has made 40.8% of his 8.5 attempts from beyond the arc per game.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler, the leader of the Miami Heat, has been a key player for his team this season. Butler is averaging 21.6 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game this season, making 49.6% of his field goals and 86.2% of his free throws. The Heat have gone 31-19 with Butler on the court, while they are 6-12 without him.

Jayson Tatum is leading the Boston Celtics in scoring this season (a career year for him). He will need hope to continue that form against the Miami Heat as well.

Tatum is averaging 26.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this year. He has posted 45.9/38.5/87.2 shooting splits and earned his second All-Star appearance this season.

Finally, Bam Adebayo is a key player for the Miami Heat at both ends of the floor. He has put up 18.9 points, nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block per game this season. He has also made 57% of his field goals and 80% of his free throws for the Miami Heat.

