Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Combined Starting 5 - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics, having won two of their last four games in the 2020-21 NBA, take on the in-form Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Celtics, who slumped to a 99-121 loss in their last outing, missed two starters, All-Star Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III. Kemba Walker top-scored with 33 points, but Jayson Tatum had a poor shooting night.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, have won four of their last five matches and are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They look set to book a playoff seed as Jimmy Butler produced another dominating display in their last game against the Timberwolves.

Tyler Herro came off the bench in his first appearance for the Heat after an injury layoff and top-scored with 27 points.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is doubtful for this game.

The Miami Heat are in good form, recently swapping places with the seventh-placed Boston Celtics.

Bam Adebayo has been imperious, while Goran Dragic has also impressed off the bench. Dragic is averaging over 20 points in his last three games and had a stat line of 23 points, three assists and four rebounds against the Timberwolves.

Jayson Tatum has been in sparkling form but had a torrid time against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co, though. He got only three of his 15 jumpers on target and none of his seven 3-point attempts.

Meanwhile, the possible absence of Jaylen Brown could hurt the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat. Kemba Walker has produced arguably his best two performances all season during his last two outings and will look to continue his good form.

Nevertheless, the Miami Heat will start as the marginal favorites. On that note, let's have a look at a hypothetical combined starting five of the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Combined Starting 5

Point Guard – Kemba Walker| Shooting Guard – Marcus Smart | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – Jayson Tatum | Center – Bam Adebayo.

Point-guard Kemba Walker has produced two big performances on the trot and would be the point guard in this hypothetical combined 5.

Walker has registered 12 of his last 22 3-point attempts on target and has produced 32 and 33 points, respectively, in his two appearances since returning from injury.

Victor Oladipo is injured, which means Marcus Smart could get a look-in at the shooting-guard position, despite missing many games.

Smart hasn’t been in the best of shooting form, though, but his defensive prowess could be a huge boost for the Boston Celtics. He has averaged more than five defensive rebounds and almost 1.5 steals per game this season.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler is averaging more than 21 points, seven rebounds and 7.2 assists per game and is also producing 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. Butler has been in dominant form and has been the key reason for the Miami Heat’s surge up the standings.

Jayson Tatum might have had an aberration in his last outing but is fresh off a career-best performance of 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

He has been in terrible shooting form from the 3-point zone in his last two appearances, though, converting only four of 19 attempts. He will look to help the Miami Heat to a win over their closest rivals for the 6th seed in the East.

Both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are available for the Boston Celtics.

Bam Adebayo has been in stellar form and is the second most prolific scorer in the Miami Heat roster.

Adebayo has produced a double-double in four of his last five appearances and is averaging 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks, 18.9 points, nine rebounds and 5.4 assists per game during this period for the Heat.