Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - September 25th, 2020 | Game 5

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Friday, September 25th, 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The clutch Miami Heat continue to grind out close games and are now just one win away from the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Boston Celtics continue to be inconsistent and are failing to get the job done despite having probably the most star-studded roster amongst all teams left in the NBA Playoffs.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have five or six players that can come up big on any given night and that's their biggest strength. Jimmy Butler hasn't been doing a lot on offense throughout this series but whenever the game has been on the line, he's been there to close it out.

This performance is going down in the HEAT playoff books.



Enjoy every bit of @raf_tyler's 37 point Game 4... he is a BUCKET!

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/9AzvB9yfqu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 24, 2020

Tyler Herro is growing from strength to strength while Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson have fit in well as role players. The veteran presence of Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala has also come in handy. Overall, Erik Spoelstra's men are a confident bunch who will be looking to see off the Boston Celtics in Game 5.

Advertisement

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has been an absolute behemoth against the Boston Celtics. He essentially won the first game of the series for Miami Heat with that huge block on Jayson Tatum. Besides being the defensive anchor of the team, Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points and 11 rebounds in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics just cannot keep hold of the ball in critical phases. They trailed for almost the entirety of Game 4 – a first in this series – but still managed to put together a run and took the lead in the final quarter. Yet, costly turnovers allowed the Miami Heat to run away with it in the end.

Our slow start and costly turnovers allowed the Heat finish with a Game 4 victory. pic.twitter.com/F0iEvD9Ji4 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 24, 2020

The lack of veterans in clearly hurting the Boston Celtics who continue to be streaky. The same can be said about their distance shooting. Jayson Tatum had 28 points on Wednesday, but all of them came only in the second half. Gordan Hayward is also far from his best right now.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has played the most minutes for the Boston Celtics against Miami Heat because of his two-way efforts and the ability to guard pretty much every position on the floor. He's averaging 21.3 points per game on nearly 56% shooting from the field but needs to work on his efficiency from the charity stripe.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Heat vs Celtics Prediction

The Miami Heat have clearly displayed more grit than the Boston Celtics in this series. The latter may be the more talented unit, but they're having too much trouble in closing stages of games where Jimmy Butler and co. have excelled. Expect the Miami Heat to clinch the Eastern Conference with a win in Game 5.

Where to Watch Heat vs Celtics?

National coverage of the game will be available on ESPN. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: NBA News Update - Jaylen Brown slams unjust society after Breonna Taylor verdict, Jayson Tatum blames himself for Game 4 loss