Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Preview - April 24, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

After getting overwhelmed by a barrage of Boston Celtics 3-pointers in Game 1, the crippled Miami Heat hope to do better in the rematch. How the Heat can pull the rug from under the Celtics will be interesting to see as Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier will be in street clothes. “Jimmy Buckets” is likely out of the playoffs while Rozier wasn’t cleared to play for Game 2.

The Celtics routed the Heat 114-94 but there were still stretches where they gave Boston fans at TD Garden some anxious moments. If the Cs had not rained down bombs, the gritty visitors might have pushed them into more uncomfortable situations. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has preached Miami’s increase in level of intensity and physicality so the home team should be ready.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Miami Heat offense looked sluggish for the most part in Game 1, which was not surprising. Minus Rozier and Butler, they had trouble generating shots Boston’s defense forced them to adjust. Erik Spoelstra needs more from Tyler Herro, who limped to an 11-point output in the series opener, to have a chance of tying the series.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Preview, prediction and betting tips

TD Garden will host Game 2 of the first-round series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. TNT will air the game as it happens while fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Heat (+750) vs. Celtics (-1200)

Spread: Heat (+14.5) vs. Celtics (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Heat (o203.0 -110) vs. Celtics (u203.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

Erik Spoelstra’s charges looked lost on offense for large stretches in Game 1 against the Celtics. When Boston’s defense forced Tyler Herro to give up the ball, the Miami Heat seemed uncertain what to do. The uncertainty only added fuel to the Celtics' blistering start.

Miami can’t afford that kind of start as it doesn’t want to go down early. If they can’t prevent that, a rout might be soon underway as there is no Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier to drag them out.

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics have to stop getting complacent against the wounded group from South Beach. Every time they weren’t going at full speed and with deadly intent, the Heat promptly punished them for it. Minus two of their best players, Spoelstra's team can’t be counted out easily. The hosts have to keep their foot on the gas until the game ends.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

SF - Caleb Martin, F - Nikola Jovic, C - Bam Adebayo, PG - Tyler Herro and G - Jaime Jaquez Jr. will start for the Miami Heat.

Haywood Highsmith came in early to shadow Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Erik Spoelstra may stick to that plan in the rematch.

C - Kristaps Porzingis, PG - Derrick White, PG - Jrue Holiday, SG - Jaylen Brown and F - Jayson Tatum will line up for tip-off for the Boston Celtics.

Al Horford for Porzingis has been Joe Mazzulla’s go-to move from the bench. He isn’t likely changing that with the way his wards have been performing.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Bam Adebayo has an 18.5 over/under points prop in Game 2. Miami’s defensive ace badly needs to put up points for the Heat to have a chance of walking away with a victory. If he can’t score over 20 points, the visitors are likely going down 2-0 in the series. He will likely top that line for the second straight game.

Tyler Herro gets a 20.5 over/under points prop. Herro was handcuffed to 11 points in 34 minutes against Boston. Like Adebayo, the Heat are desperate for his production. If he can’t get over 20 points, they will be going back to South Beach with a two-game deficit. He will likely get over his points prop as well.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

If the Celtics were a middling defensive team, then the Heat’s odds of beating the hosts wouldn’t have looked too daunting. Boston, however, flexed its muscle on that end despite some uncertain stretches. Miami’s injury woes are just too tough to overcome and likely go down again despite having a +14.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback