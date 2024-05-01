Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Preview - May 1, 2024 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the fifth game of their best-of-seven series, with Boston leading the series 3-1. The Celtics won Game 4 102-88 on Monday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 5 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 1.

The Celtics hold a 83-53 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Heat lead the playoffs 21-20. Boston won Game 4 behind Derrick White’s 38 points. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 25 points and 17 rebounds.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 5 of the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, at TD Garden. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Sun. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Heat (+650) vs. Celtics (-1000)

Spread: Heat (+14) vs. Celtics (-14)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o198.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u198.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics preview

This was never going to be Miami’s series after Jimmy Butler went down with a sprained MCL during the play-in tournament. However, the Heat gave fans some hope with a 111-101 win at Boston in Game 2. However, they fizzled out in the following two home games, losing both, and are now just one defeat away from elimination.

The Celtics proved why they had the best regular-season record by getting two wins on the road. Even though they have issues of their own with Kristaps Porzingis’ injury, they should close out the series with a win Wednesday.

While Jayson Tatum has been consistent, he hasn’t had that breakthrough game yet, which only means that whenever it arrives, Boston will be unstoppable.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (MCL), Terry Rozier (neck), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (hip flexor strain) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder). With so many key players injured, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra should start:

PG: Tyler Herro SG: Duncan Robinson SF: Caleb Martin PF: Nikola Jovic C: Bam Adebayo

Miami’s key substitutes should be Kevin Love, Delon Wright and Patty Mills.

The Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis (calf). Boston coach Joe Mazzulla should start:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Jaylen Brown PF: Jayson Tatum C: Al Horford

The Celtics’ key substitutes should be Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Tyler Herro has an over/under of 20.5 points. He averages 17.3 points for the season and could have difficulty scoring over 20.5 points on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 26.5 points. After two games where he totaled just 42 points, expect Tatum to come out aggressive and score more than 26.5 points.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are heavily favored to close out the series at home. Boston should be able to prove the oddsmakers right, as Miami’s injury concerns seem too big to overcome. The Celtics should cover the spread for a win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total being over 198.5 points.