Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 27th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will visit TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

The Heat are coming off a 93-80 loss on their home court in Game 5, with Bam Adebayo scoring a team-high 18 points. Jimmy Butler was the only other starter to score in double-digits with 13 points. Kyle Lowry, on the other hand, went scoreless in 25 minutes.

The Celtics, meanwhile, trailed at the start of the second half, but outscored the Heat 32-16 in the third quarter to turn the game in their favor. Jaylen Brown’s athleticism proved to be a problem for the home team, as he dropped 25 points – shooting 52.6% from the field.

Although both teams are almost evenly matched on the defensive end, the Celtics have had the edge on the offensive end so far. The Celtics have been getting consistent offense from multiple guys, as opposed to the Heat relying on Butler and Adebayo to set the pace.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Friday, May 27; 2022; 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, May 28; 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Miami Heat Preview

Jimmy Butler will need to put up a monster performance in Game 6

The Heat have been clinical throughout the playoffs, but seem to have hit an offensive slump midway through the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler has scored a combined 27 points in his last three games since leaving the court with knee inflammation in Game 3.

The Celtics series has presented a different challenge, with defensive strength at par between the two teams - comparing it to the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, where the Heat’s defensive stops translated into offensive production.

Tyler Herro missing the last two games and Kyle Lowry being unable to get into any sort of rhythm has pushed the Miami Heat into the corner offensively as they try to stay afloat with an injury-plagued roster. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo need to start firing on the offensive end, right from the tip-off, in order to force Game 7.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G – Kyle Lowry | G – Max Strus | F – Jimmy Butler | F – P.J. Tucker | C – Bam Adebayo.

Boston Celtics Preview

Jaylen Brown celebrating the Game Five victory

The Boston Celtics earned a reputation for being defensive stalwarts after getting past the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks to make the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they’ve proved that it is not just defensive prowess, but an all-round effort that has enabled their progress.

From starters to role players, the Celtics have received service from multiple players, helping them go on scoring runs that ultimately decide the pace of the game. Derrick White is one such player, who has contributed double-digit scoring in spurts, especially in Game 5 – where Marcus Smart played reduced minutes.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are doing what is expected of them, catching fire in the right moments – along with the veteran Al Horford, who has been a crucial piece on both ends of the floor. Overall, the Celtics have looked like the better team, but even so a Game 7 is not something they would want to face against the Miami Heat.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G – Marcus Smart | G – Jaylen Brown | F – Jayson Tatum | F – Al Horford | C – Robert Williams.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - May 27, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 1 +310 O 201.5 (-110) +8.5 (-105) Boston Celtics 2 -400 U 201.5 (-110) -8.5 (-115)

The Celtics are favorites to win Game 6 and seal the series at home, considering their strength on both ends of the floor. Barring a Game 5 win, all of Celtics’ wins in this series have been by 20 or more points, an indicator of the pressure they’ve managed to put on their opponents.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Miami Heat

1. The Heat have a 11-9 record on the road in the playoffs since 2019-20.

2. The Heat have outdone the Celtics 44-27 in the steals category.

3. Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo have averaged 1.8 steals in this series.

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have limited the Heat to 98.2 points per game in this series.

2. The Celtics are 9-9 at home in the playoffs since 2019-20.

3. Derrick White has averaged 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in this series.

Heat vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Heat will come out all guns blazing in Game 6, with their season on the line. Bam Adebayo has had a good couple of games in the series, and showed signs of fearlessness in the first half of Game 5. However, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have struggled to convert buckets with regularity, which will be crucial in deciding the offensive flow of the game.

The Celtics, on the other hand, have the support of their home crowd – with Jaylen Brown peaking at the right time. The Celtics boast multiple options on the offensive end, giving them the upper hand for the upcoming match-up, with a chance to wrap up the series at home.

Where to watch the Heat vs Celtics game?

The Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

