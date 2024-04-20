Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics series prediction, preview and odds | Round 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The basketball gods haven't had enough of watching the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics play for glory in the playoffs. After last year’s enthralling Eastern Conference Finals showdown, the NBA’s most consistent rivalry in recent years is back for a rematch. This time, they will not be battling to represent the East but for a chance to advance to the next round of the postseason.

The Heat are looking to follow the same script as they did last season when they eventually reached the 2023 NBA Finals. Only Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets could halt their giant-slaying ways. Miami will again begin the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and has its sights focused on a familiar foe.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Boston Celtics nearly rose from the grave after three lifeless showings buried them to a 0-3 deficit in the conference finals. They might have authored the first comeback after falling into such a hole if not for Jayson Tatum’s injury in Game 7. Boston will naturally be raring to get revenge after last year’s painful elimination.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series preview

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics have gone eye-to-eye in the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four years. They haven’t fought in the first round for quite some time, but the Heat and Celtics are eager to beat each other regardless of stage.

Unlike their previous three postseason encounters, Jimmy Butler will not line up for the Heat. “Jimmy Buckets” suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee in the first quarter of Miami’s play-in tournament game against Philadelphia. Butler, who will be shelved for multiple weeks, might not play in the playoffs.

The “Heat Culture” is personified by the reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Without him, Erik Spoelstra’s team will not be fazed, but it will face an uphill climb. Until proven otherwise, Butler was their best and most seasoned postseason performer.

Expand Tweet

Sure, Miami whipped Chicago 112-91 in their play-in tournament finale, but with all due respect to the Bulls, they are not the Boston Celtics. Sans Butler and Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, long the team’s sixth-man extraordinaire, played the superstar who carried the Heat to the finish line.

Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. also reminded Boston that Miami is more than just a one-trick pony. All four will have to sustain what they showed against the Bulls for a chance to beat the Celtics.

Staring across the Heat are the Boston Celtics who have roosted on top of the NBA standings for nearly the entire year. There’s a reason why the Cs looms over everybody. They own the league’s best offensive rating (122.2), rank second in defensive rating (110.6) and lap the field in net rating (11.7).

The Celtics aren’t the same team the Heat took down in a classic seven-game thriller last season. Gone are Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams. Replacing them are Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, additions who have helped turn Boston into a more deadly force on both ends of the court.

Expand Tweet

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were named All-Stars but Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday have solid arguments for the same consideration. The Boston Celtics have arguably the best first starting unit in the NBA. On paper, the Miami Heat doesn’t stand a chance against the mighty Cs.

However, if there’s a team that can pull the rug from under the Celtics and accomplish the improbable, Erik Spoelstra’s crew might be it.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics depth chart

Miami Heat depth chart

Position Starter Second Third Point Guard Terry Rozier Patty Mills Delon Wright Shooting Guard Tyler Herro Jaime Jaquez Jr. Jamal Cain Small Forward Caleb Martin Duncan Robinson Power Forward Nikola Jovic Haywood Highsmith Center Bam Adebayo Thomas Bryant Orlando Robinson

Boston Celtics depth chart

Position Starter Second Third Point Guard Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Shooting Guard Derrick White Jaden Springer Svi Mykhailiuk Small Forward Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh Power Forward Jayson Tatum Xavier Tillman Oshae Brissett Center Kristaps Porzingis Al Horford Luke Kornet

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics prediction and odds

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to roll out some MacGyver-type moves to adjust without Jimmy Butler. Minus “Jimmy Buckets,” the South Beach group went 13-9 in the regular season, giving hope that they can survive without him.

However, in a seven-game series against an opponent that likely knows what they normally have for breakfast, the disadvantage might be too much. Tyler Herro might grab the opportunity to shine and turn supernova on Boston. Bam Adebayo could turn into an undersized Hakeem Olajuwon.

Until that happens, going against the Celtics will be tough to do in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Unless a star from the Green Machine joins Butler on the sidelines to play cheerleader, the Celtics are likely moving on in six games.

Series odds for Heat-Celtics

Series record and series win Miami Heat Boston Celtics Series Win +195 -1800 4-0 +20000 +165 4-1 +9000 +185 4-2 +2800 +450 4-3 +2500 +600

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics series schedule

Game Date and Time TV Details Location Game 1 April 21, 1:00 PM ET ABC TD Garden, Boston Game 2 April 24, 7:00 PM ET TNT/NBCSB/BSS TD Garden, Boston Game 3 April 27, 6:00 PM ET TNT/NBCSB/BSS Kaseya Center, Miami Game 4 April 29/TBD TBD Kaseya Center, Miami Game 5 May 1/TBD TBD TD Garden, Boston Game 6 May 3/TB TBD Kaseya Center, Miami Game 7 May 5/TBD TBD TD Garden, Boston

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback