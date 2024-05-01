Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Game 5 (May 1)

The first round of the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics matchup will continue, with Game 5 scheduled for this Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. The Celtics will be playing on their home court at the TD Garden and will be looking to close out the series and advance to the second round, where they will face the winner of the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers series.

With the piling injuries for the Heat, the Celtics capitalized, led by Jayson Tatum's 38-point performance. However, Kristaps Porzingis suffered an injury that may serve as a big blow to their run to the NBA Finals.

On the other side, Tyler Herro was the Heat's best scorer, tallying 25 points but they would need more from other players to step up and fill in the slack that Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier left.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics injuries

Miami Heat injuries for May 1

Along with Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is ruled out for this upcoming matchup with the Celtics. This injury depleted the wing rotation of the Heat, making it a huge challenge for Coach Erik Spoelstra to find key combinations to pull an upset against Boston.

Player Injury Status Jamie Jaquez Jr. Hip Out Terry Rozier Neck Out Jimmy Butler Knee Out Josh Richardson Shoulder Out

Boston Celtics injuries for May 1

After just playing 13 minutes in the last game, Kristaps Porzingis is ruled out for Game 5 against the Head due to an Achilles injury. There is no specific timeline for the center's recovery but recent reports suggest that it may take weeks for him to get back on the roster.

Player Injury Status Kristaps Porzingis Achilles Out

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart for May 1

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the latest rotation player to add to the Heat's injury list and that means Haywood Highsmith should get called up to start in Game 5. If not, Duncan Robinson should be another choice for Coach Erik Spoelstra, as they may need to spread the floor with a shooter.

The Heat are down with their current rotation, especially in the wing area, so we see Highsmith and Robinson get extended minutes for Game 5 against the Celtics.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Tyler Herro Delon Wright *Terry Rozier Shooting Guard Caleb Martin Duncan Robinson Patty Mills Small Forward Haywood Highsmith *Jaime Jaquez Jr, *Jimmy Butler Power Forward Nikola Jovic Kevin Love Center Bam Adebayo Thomas Bryant Orlando Robinson

*Injured/Out

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for May 1

Kristaps Porzingis had an injury in Game 4 that made him unavailable for this upcoming clash with the Heat. Al Horford should take over his position, while Luke Kornet and Oshae Brissett should get more playing time off the bench.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison Shooting Guard Derrick White Sam Hauser Small Forward Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailuk Power Forward Jayson Tatum Oshae Brissett *Kristaps Porzingis Center Al Horford Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman

*Injured/Out

Where to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 5?

Game 5 of Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics will take place at the TD Garden, located in Boston, Massachusetts.

NBC Sports and Bally Sports Sun have television broadcast rights, and both feeds are available through NBA League Pass's online live-streaming subscription service. Sirius FM, The Sports Hub 98.5, and WRTO Mix 98.3 are the radio partners for this contest.