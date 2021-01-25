Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center for a repeat NBA fixture after a close 4-point victory the last time around. The Brooklyn Nets have started the season decently, although they have looked a bit short on the defensive end.

However, they will go into their NBA match against the Miami Heat as favorites considering the presence of three of the biggest offensive superstars in the league. The trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have only started in a couple of games together.

On the other hand, Miami Heat were without the duo of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro and yet managed to give the Nets a run for their money. Duncan Robinson will be looking to hurt a weak defense from range while Bam Adebayo is coming off his career best performance in a losing effort against the Brooklyn Nets the last time around.

As far as injuries are concerned, the Brooklyn Nets appear to be in a better position and can count on an array of starts, excluding two long term absentees.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates

Miami Heat

As mentioned above, the Miami Heat are missing both Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler is out due to safety and health protocols while Herro’s neck injury has resulted in him sitting out for three NBA games. The two join Avery Bradley in the list of absentees.

#BAMSZN is getting scary folks



41 is the career high... for now. pic.twitter.com/m9g2TuXYnQ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 24, 2021

Moreover, Chris Silva and Maurice Harkless are also doubtful for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have a largely untouched roster with both Spencer Dinwiddie and Nicolas Claxton the only long term absentees that they have currently. All three of Kyrie, KD, and James Harden are expected to be in starting 5 for the second game running while DeAndre Jordan is also fit to feature at the center position.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Miami heat

With Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out again, the Miami Heat will be looking at Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo to take up the mantle of scoring. Goran Dragic has also been in good scoring form while the Miami Heat have seen some decent performances from the likes of Gabe Vincent and Precious Achiuwa.

Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler are both unavailable for the Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala is expected to be paired with Kelly Olynyk at the forward position while Bam Adebayo will take up the Center position again.

Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

The Brooklyn Nets will stick to their star guard pairing of Kyrie Irving and James Harden, while Durant will start at the Forward position alongside Joe Harris. DeAndre Jordan is fit to resume his center role.

The Brooklyn Nets have not managed to perfectly combine the three offensive talents that they have, while Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen also producing some good performances off the bench.

The arrival of Harden makes the Brooklyn Nets one of the best offensive teams in the NBA

Caris LeVert especially is currently averaging 18.5 points per game, and after the arrival of James Harden, is expected to be reduced to a bench role for the rest of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Goran Dragic, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Andre Iguodala, F - Kelly Olynyk, C - Bam Adebayo.