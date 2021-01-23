Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 23rd, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

In one of the more exciting matchups between Eastern Conference heavyweights, the Miami Heat head over to the Barclays Center to take on the all-new Brooklyn Nets on Saturday for their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off two disappointing back-to-back losses against a gritty Cleveland Cavaliers side. The Nets showed their impressive capabilities on the offensive end of the hardwood but struggled to contain the Cavaliers on the defensive end.

In their last two losses, the Brooklyn Nets have allowed 272 points, out of which 134 came inside the paint area.

With Kevin Durant resting for one game, the onus of leading the Brooklyn Nets fell on Kyrie Irving's shoulders. He led the effort with a team-high 38 points in 31 minutes from the floor but could not convert his performance into a win.

James Harden played well, chipping in with 19 points to go with 11 assists for his game night.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have dropped four of their last six games. They have missed their floor general Jimmy Butler's production as he has been out for their last six games owing to the league's strict health and safety protocols. Butler will remain out for Saturday night's game too.

The Heat dropped their last game to the Toronto Raptors 101-81. The short-handed Heat unit could not get the ball to drop and struggled in the final quarter, managing to add only 17 points.

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury updates

The Miami Heat will be without their big guns ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler won't be available due to COVID-19 protocols, and there is no clarity on when Butler will get to return to the floor. Also, Tyler Herro (neck spasms) will be out and will probably miss a few games.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will see Kevin Durant suit up for this matchup. The Nets look set to feature their trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving on Saturday. Nicolas Claxton (knee) will remain on the sidelines around the midseason break, as per reports.

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Predicted Line-ups

The Miami Heat will probably use the same lineup from their last game against the Toronto Raptors. Goran Dragic and Gabe Vincent are expected to start the game in the backcourt.

Bam Adebayo will look to turn things around at the center position. KZ Okpala and Kelly Olynyk will be the two forwards as they take on the star-studded Brooklyn Nets lineup.

The Brooklyn Nets will be back in action with their superstar forward Kevin Durant and his wing partner in Jeff Green as the two forwards. More will be expected from DeAndre Jordan at the center position this time around.

In the backcourt, it will be the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and James Harden, who could explode for a huge performance against a depleted Miami Heat unit.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat passes away from Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors during a game at the Amalie Arena.

Miami:

G Goran Dragic, G Gabe Vincent, F KZ Okpala, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets shoots during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Brooklyn:

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Kevin Durant, F Jeff Green, C DeAndre Jordan