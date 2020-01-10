Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 10th January 2020

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Erik Spoelstra will be hoping for another Heat victory when they take on their East rivals Nets

Match details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets

Date and time: Friday, 10 January 2020, 7:30 PM, ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Last game results

Miami Heat (27-10): 122-108 win over the Indiana Pacers (January 9)

Brooklyn Nets (16-20): 111-103 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder (January 8)

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have been playing great basketball this season. They haven't looked this good since LeBron James' departure and have been great on the defensive end of the floor.

They currently hold a 27-10 record and are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, a welcome surprise contender in an intriguing battle for positions this season.

Key player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy was embroiled in a heated incident with Pacers' TJ Warren during their latest win

Jimmy Butler was acquired by the Heat last summer, in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been terrific on both ends of the floor, acting like a leader for a team packed with talented youngsters.

He's averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 32 games this season - while tallying 14 points, 6 rebs and 7 assists in their win over the Pacers earlier this week.

Heat predicted lineup:

Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Meyers Leonard and Bam Adebayo

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled recently, after a decent start to the season. Shooting poorly on the offensive end, they must improve to finish strong and make the playoffs.

The Nets currently hold a 16-20 record and are the 8th-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, three games ahead of surprise package Charlotte Hornets in 9th.

Key player - Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie is delivering at an All-Star level this season for a much-changed Brooklyn Nets team

Spencer Dinwiddie is playing like an All-Star this season. He has been superb in Kyrie Irving's absence, leading the Neets both in points (22.4) and assists (6.2) per game.

He had a great season in 18-19, but the 26-year-old guard has justified his new three-year, $34m contract extension and continues flourishing in Brooklyn right now. He will be key to their chances of victory here.

Nets predicted lineup:

Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen

Heat vs Nets Match Prediction

The Heat won a great match on the road against the Pacers in their last encounter and have been playing consistent basketball too. The Nets however, have struggled for consistency recently and need some changes in their setup if they are to achieve success in this one.

Prediction: The Nets to earn a tight home win against the Heat.

Where to watch Heat vs Nets?

This Eastern Conference match-up can be viewed via local coverage on FOX Sports SUN and YES Network. You can also live stream the match via the NBA League Pass.