Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In 2020-21 NBA action, the Brooklyn Nets will continue their two-game mini-series against the Miami Heat on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets faced defensive issues in their twin losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 29th-rated offense in the league. To exacerbate matters, a Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro-less Miami Heat side took them to the brink of defeat on Saturday before a few clutch free-throws rescued the Brooklyn Nets.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 25th, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET (January 26th, Monday at 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets have been in the limelight in recent times. Since the arrival of James Harden, the team has been criticized for a conspicuous lack of defense as well as sharing of the ball.

Kyrie Irving has attempted roughly 25 shots a game, while James Harden, a volume shooter, is left with minimum attempts despite getting the most touches.

Steve Nash and company are struggling to maximize the offensive potential of their three superstars. The acquisition of James Harden has cost the Brooklyn Nets bench depth, and they have been lousy in rotations as well.

Several analysts believe the Brooklyn Nets could acquire more pieces before the trade deadline, as the current team has a lot to figure out.

Key Player - James Harden

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

The latest addition to the Brooklyn team, James Harden, is playing unlike himself. In the three games he has played with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Harden has attempted less than 14 shots a game.

Harden is a volume shooter and scorer, but there have been instances where he was wide open and could have buried a shot himself instead of passing to Durant or Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets came tantalizingly close to three-straight defeats and needs to try out new offenses.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra

After their dominant playoff run last season, the Miami Heat were expected to be up the standings. But they have had an underwhelming 6-9 start for the season. Their ring leader Jimmy Butler has played just six of 14 games this season, and Tyler Herro has been ruled out of the Brooklyn Net mini-series due to neck spasms.

However, despite their loss on Saturday, the highlight of the game was Bam Adebayo's career-high performance of 41 points against the Brooklyn Nets' Big 3. The big man also grabbed five boards and dished out nine assists along with a steal in an attempt to win the game.

Bam Adebayo is the 2nd player in Heat history with 40 points in a game at age 23 or younger, joining Dwyane Wade. pic.twitter.com/UTnZfcY2q9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 24, 2021

Key Player - Duncan Robinson

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat

With Tyler Herro missing the game, the burden of the Miami Heat's three-point shooting will fall on Duncan Robinson.

As expected, Robinson played the most minutes in the first game, four minutes more than anyone else on the floor. He shot 3-11 three-pointers, with one of them coming late in the game.

Robinson will need to put on a marquee shooting performance to help the Miami Heat beat the star-studded Brooklyn Nets.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Goran Dragic, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Andre Iguodala, F - Kelly Olynyk, C - Bam Adebayo.

Heat vs Nets Match Prediction

Considering the talent at their disposal, the Brooklyn Nets are favored to win this game, but the Miami Heat may not be pushovers.

Although Bam Adebayo may not produce another career-best performance, the Miami Heat could take better advantage of the Brooklyn Nets' lacklustre defense and take the win.

Where to watch Heat vs Nets?

The Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets game will be broadcast on NBA TV, Fox Sports Sun and YES Network. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.