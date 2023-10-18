Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Miami Heat are set to host the Brooklyn Nets for a preseason skirmish on Wednesday, Oct. 18. With two warmup games left, it will be interesting to see if Erik Spoelstra fields his star players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. While the latter has played two preseason games so far, Butler has been a notable absentee in all of the Heat's practice games so far.

The Nets are coming off two consecutive preseason losses and will look to bounce back with a win. Their most recent loss came against the Philadelphia 76ers where all of their starters played massive minutes.

Despite going down 127-119, Brooklyn has looked like a more positive and cohesive unit. Ben Simmons has shown glimpses of his vintage self, but it's still early days to ascertain whether he can indeed continue in the same vein.

Game Details

Teams: Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: October 18, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets preview and injury report

Barring Jimmy Butler, the remaining players on the Heat roster have played ample minutes in all of their preseason games so far. Having won two of their three contests so far, Miami might look to bring their star forward in, with two more games remaining.

Brooklyn has made their intent clear by using their starters in all of their games. While Ben Simmons' time on the floor continues to be a headline generator, it's hard to ignore how the likes of Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie have fared. It might be the preseason, but this marquee matchup will be one to watch out for.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets odds and prediction

Spread: Heat (-2.5) vs Nets (+3)

Moneyline: Heat (-135) vs Nets (+120)

Total (o/u): 225/226.5

The Heat are favored to win this matchup, even if they decide to rest Butler for one more game. It will be interesting to see if the Nets will have their starters play mammoth minutes again or rest them and deploy the bench.

Miami Heat roster

Bam Adebayo

Thomas Bryant

Jimmy Butler

Jamal Cain

Justin Champagnie

Cheick Diallo

RJ Hampton

Tyler Herro

Haywood Highsmith

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Nikola Jovic

Kevin Love

Kyle Lowry

Caleb Martin

Josh Richardson

Duncan Robinson

Orlando Robinson,

Dru Smith

Cole Swider

Brooklyn Nets roster

Ben Simmons

Cameron Johnson

Mikal Bridges

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dorian Finney-Smith

Nicolas Claxton

Royce O’Neale

Noah Clowney

Dariq Whitehead

Cameron Thomas

Day’Ron Sharpe

Dennis Smith Jr.

Lonnie Walker IV

Darius Bazley

Trendon Watford