Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Miami Heat are set to host the Brooklyn Nets for a preseason skirmish on Wednesday, Oct. 18. With two warmup games left, it will be interesting to see if Erik Spoelstra fields his star players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. While the latter has played two preseason games so far, Butler has been a notable absentee in all of the Heat's practice games so far.
The Nets are coming off two consecutive preseason losses and will look to bounce back with a win. Their most recent loss came against the Philadelphia 76ers where all of their starters played massive minutes.
Despite going down 127-119, Brooklyn has looked like a more positive and cohesive unit. Ben Simmons has shown glimpses of his vintage self, but it's still early days to ascertain whether he can indeed continue in the same vein.
Game Details
Teams: Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets
Date & Time: October 18, 2023, 7:30 pm ET
Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets preview and injury report
Barring Jimmy Butler, the remaining players on the Heat roster have played ample minutes in all of their preseason games so far. Having won two of their three contests so far, Miami might look to bring their star forward in, with two more games remaining.
Brooklyn has made their intent clear by using their starters in all of their games. While Ben Simmons' time on the floor continues to be a headline generator, it's hard to ignore how the likes of Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie have fared. It might be the preseason, but this marquee matchup will be one to watch out for.
Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets odds and prediction
Spread: Heat (-2.5) vs Nets (+3)
Moneyline: Heat (-135) vs Nets (+120)
Total (o/u): 225/226.5
The Heat are favored to win this matchup, even if they decide to rest Butler for one more game. It will be interesting to see if the Nets will have their starters play mammoth minutes again or rest them and deploy the bench.
Miami Heat roster
Bam Adebayo
Thomas Bryant
Jimmy Butler
Jamal Cain
Justin Champagnie
Cheick Diallo
RJ Hampton
Tyler Herro
Haywood Highsmith
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Nikola Jovic
Kevin Love
Kyle Lowry
Caleb Martin
Josh Richardson
Duncan Robinson
Orlando Robinson,
Dru Smith
Cole Swider
Brooklyn Nets roster
Ben Simmons
Cameron Johnson
Mikal Bridges
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Nicolas Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Noah Clowney
Dariq Whitehead
Day’Ron Sharpe
Dennis Smith Jr.
Lonnie Walker IV
Darius Bazley
Trendon Watford
