Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat, with Kyle Lowry back in the lineup, will travel to Spectrum Center for a rematch with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Miami could make it 2-0 in the season series if they can hold off the home team.

Miami’s Big Three were back in business against the outmatched San Antonio Spurs. The win snapped the team’s three-game losing streak. Despite Lowry’s sub-par game, having him on the roster could mean good things are coming for the Heat.

Meanwhile, Charlotte slumped to their third consecutive loss. They just suffered an excruciating defeat at the hands of another young and emerging team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hornets are in the thick of a slugfest for a spot in the play-in tournament. Getting even against the Heat will boost their confidence and get them back on track.

NBA News @BasketballXtra #NBA #Basketball Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-101 on Friday night following a wild fourth quarter Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-101 on Friday night following a wild fourth quarter 🔥🏀🔥 #NBA #Basketball https://t.co/UrqSwHGaUv

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, who Hornets fans felt were snubbed for the All-Star Game, will spearhead the team’s attack. Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. will also provide scoring power and relentless energy for the electrifying Charlotte offense.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Markieff Morris (conditioning), KZ Okpala (wrist), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Chris Silva (ineligible) have all been ruled out. Max Strus (quadriceps), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Caleb Martin (Achilles) have been declared questionable. Only Martin did not play in Miami’s win over the Spurs.

Jimmy Butler (toe) was tagged probable.

Player: Status: Reason: Jimmy Butler Probable Injury/Illness - Left Big Toe; Irritation Caleb Martin Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness Markieff Morris Out Return to Competition Reconditioning KZ Okpala Out Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Sprain Victor Oladipo Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury recovery Chris Silva Out Ineligible To Play Max Strus Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Quadriceps; Contusion P.J. Tucker Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Irritation

Charlotte Hornets Injury Preview

The Hornets are as healthy as they have been all season long. Only Jalen McDaniels (ankle) is on the injury report.

Player: Status: Reason: Jalen McDaniels Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets:

Predicted Lineup

Miami Heat

The Heat Big 3 are finally back in action.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely use his preferred starting unit featuring Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson in the backcourt. Jimmy Butler’s toe irritation should still allow him to play the small forward position.

If P.J. Tucker is cleared to play, he’ll get his usual power forward slot beside Bam Adebayo as the center.

Charlotte Hornets

James Borrego could likewise roll out his best starting five with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier forming the backcourt. Gordon Hayward should get his small forward role after coming off the bench in his first game back from virus protocols.

Rod Boone @rodboone Draymond Green with a good point. Said he thinks LaMelo and Miles Bridges split votes and that's why neither was selected. Draymond said he was "shocked" the #Hornets didn't have a rep. Draymond Green with a good point. Said he thinks LaMelo and Miles Bridges split votes and that's why neither was selected. Draymond said he was "shocked" the #Hornets didn't have a rep.

Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee will form the backline of the defense as the power forward and center, respectively.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets:

Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - P.J. Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

Charlotte Hornets

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee

Edited by Parimal