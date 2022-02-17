×
Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Hornets vs Heat - Injury Report
Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 17, 2022 05:46 PM IST
The Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Spectrum Center on Thursday.

The Heat had their five-game winning run snapped by the Dallas Mavericks in a 107-99 defeat. Jimmy Butler bagged 29 points and ten rebounds, while Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds on the night.

However, Miami struggled offensively as a team. They are now second in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 37-21 record, 0.5 games behind leaders Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have lost seven of their last eight games. They are coming off a 126-120 OT loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier scored 20+ points apiece on the night, but it wasn't enough on the night. Charlotte are now ninth in the conference standings, with a 29-30 record.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat's injury report features eight players. Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem and Martin Caleb are listed as questionable, while Markieff Morris, Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmond have been ruled out. Victor Oladipo and Javonte Smart have been assigned G-League duties.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Jimmy Butler

Questionable

Toe injury

Udonis Haslem

Questionable

Corneal abrasion 

Markieff Morris

Out 

Return to competition reconditioning 

Victor Oladipo

Out 

G-League assignment 

Tyler Herro

Out

Knee contusion 

Dewayne Dedmon

Out

Personal reasons 

Caleb Martin

Questionable

Achilles soreness 

Javonte Smart 

Out 

G League two-way

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Hornets have ruled out three players for this game. They are Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Gordon Hayward 

Out 

Ankle sprain

Cody Martin

Out

Achilles soreness 

Jalen McDaniels

Out 

Ankle sprain 

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Heat are likely to play the same starting lineup they did in their previous game. Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson started as the guards, while Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo were the three frontcourt players. Gabe Vincent, Max Struss and Omer Yurtseven will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last game. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier started as the guards, with PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee carrying out frontcourt duties. Montrezl Harrell and Kelly Oubre are likely to play the most minutes in the reserve unit.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Bam Adebayo.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier; Small Forward - PJ Washington; Power Forward - Miles Bridges; Center - Mason Plumlee.

Edited by Bhargav
