Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 14, 2023

The Miami Heat take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday (November 14) at the Spectrum Center, as part of their 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament. The NBA finalists started off the marquee tournament with a win against the Washington Wizards. Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler starred in the win, and will now look to extend the streak when they head to Charlotte.

The Hornets also began with a comprehensive win over the Wizards with LaMelo Ball leading the way along with Gordon Hayward. With two teams in good form, expect a tough contest, despite the Heat looking more formidable on paper. The Hornets have been dishing out impressive performances although the results haven't necessarily gone their way.

In the regular season standings, the Heat are placed fifth with a 6-4 run, while Charlotte is 3-6 and placed 13th on the table.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: Heat (6-4) vs. Hornets (3-6)

Date and Time: November 14, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview

The Miami Heat have seen better days in the league, winning five on the trot (one including the win over the Wizards in the In-Season tournament). After a rather wobbly start to the season, they hit the straps with a four-win streak in the regular season and will be keen to extend that run against the Hornets. On the injury front, they will miss the services of Herro (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee).

The Hornets may have had a good start against Washington, but they will look to focus on consistency and getting a win against a formidable side will come off as a massive boost for the side. They will be sweating over Hayward's availability as the forward is listed as probable with a hamstring injury.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups

With Herro out for Tuesday, the Heat will slot in Josh Richardson at SG. Kyle Lowry will likely take point duties. Jimmy Butler and Haywood Highsmith will be forwards, and Bam Adebayo will play the five.

The Hornets will field their familiar five with Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, and Mark Williams.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

LaMelo Ball has been the best player for the Hornets and heads into the contest with a 25.5 o/u. He's +105 over and -122 under.

For Miami, Jimmy Butler is 22.5 o/u with -110 over and -113. Bam Adebayo is at 23.5 o/u with -115 over and -106 under.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

Expect the Heat to dominate this contest given their rich vein of form. The Hornets will have to play out of their skins if they intend to win the game. Miami is poised to win on Tuesday.