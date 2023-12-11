Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 11, 2023

The Miami Heat (12-10) face the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) on Monday. Miami won their most recent matchup against Charlotte 111-105 on Nov. 15 and will feel confident of repeating their success.

Charlotte's defense has struggled throughout the season. They're ranked 29th for defensive rating, allowing 120.7 points per 100 possessions. Only the Washington Wizards have struggled more in slowing teams down on the defensive end.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game details

Teams: Miami Heat (11-9) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-13)

Date and Time: Dec. 11, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

The Miami Heat will miss a significant portion of their primary rotation when facing the Charlotte Hornets.

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith and Dru Smith are all out with injuries. R.J. Hampton and Nikola Jovic are with Miami's G-League affiliate as they take their next steps in building up their game fitness.

The Hornets will also be missing some key members of their rotation. LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin and Frank Ntilikina are out due to injury. Nick Smith Jr. and Mark Williams are doubtful.

With so many players missing for both teams, a scrappy and physical contest could ensue. However, Miami's offensive and defensive system seldom changes, giving them a slight advantage against a Hornets team that struggles on both sides of the floor.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups

The Miami Heat's starting five could look like: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Orlando Robinson.

With Butler and Duncan Robinson on the floor, the Heat will have some go-to scoring options, but their on-ball creation will be a weak point.

The Charlotte Hornets' starting five could look like: Terry Rozier, Brandon Miller, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards.

The Hornets still have a significant amount of offense in their starting lineup. Whether they can figure things out on the defensive end against the Heat will be the big question.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Terry Rozier is a -120 to score over 23.5 points. He's averaging 22.6 per game. However, given Miami's injury struggles, Rozier could look to take advantage, especially in his role as the lead ball-handler for Charlotte.

Jimmy Butler is -120 to score over 24.5 points against the Hornets. The veteran forward is an elite offensive talent and should take advantage of Charlotte's lackluster defense.

Duncan Robinson is -142 to score over 2.5 threes against the Hornets. He's averaging 2.9 makes per game from the perimeter this season.

Terry Rozier is -115 to dish out under 7.5 dimes. He's averaging 7.2 assists per game but will be in a better position to control the offense in his role as the lead guard.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

Despite their injury issues, the Heat are the slight favorites heading into their game against the Hornets.

They're -4 on the spread (-110) and -174 on the money line. Miami's offensive punch and the versatility of their defense make them a tough opponent, regardless of who is on the court.

However, the Hornets have legitimate offensive versatility in their rotation. Gordon Hayward is a high-level point forward while Terry Rozier can get buckets in bunches. Charlotte will need to try and win the game through offense, as they won't be able to match Miami's defensive upside and intensity.

Overall, the Heat are the logical choice, but you can't rule out Charlotte making the most of Miami's injury struggles.