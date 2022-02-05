Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will play their fourth straight game on the road on Saturday as they take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. It will be the second matchup between the two teams, with Miami winning in the first encounter.

Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat snapped a rare three-game losing skid with a win over the young but heavily-undermanned San Antonio Spurs. Kyle Lowry returned for the Heat after missing eight consecutive games. The superstar point guard was out of sync, scoring only two points and recording six turnovers.

The Charlotte Hornets have now lost three straight games, including a heartbreaker against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They stormed back into the game against Cleveland but eventually lost on Kevin Love’s two free throws.

James Borrego’s team played well despite coming up short in the end. The Charlotte Hornets are currently on a four-game homestand and would certainly like to do better in front of their home fans. Getting their revenge over the Miami Heat should be a great start.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, February 5th; 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, February 6th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Miami Heat Preview

Miami's Big 3 was finally back in action in the Heat's win over the San Antonio Spurs [Photo: Sporting News]

The Miami Heat featured the Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry for the first time in a long while. Butler and Adebayo were their usual spectacular selves against the depleted Spurs, who didn’t have two of their best players.

Lowry was expected to be rusty and out of rhythm. He only scored two points on two free throws. Despite his measly box score numbers, having him in the lineup makes the team significantly better down the road. The champion point guard hustled and played good defense while he was on the floor. Expect him to play better as he gets more minutes under his belt for the Miami Heat

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

In the eight games that Kyle Lowry sat out, Jimmy Butler dished out at least 10 assists three times. The All-Star forward has displayed his playmaking skills in the absence of the team's quarterback. He also continues to be one of the toughest guys to score on because of his grit and defense.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron knows it’s going to be a battle for 48 minutes against Jimmy Butler 🤝 LeBron knows it’s going to be a battle for 48 minutes against Jimmy Butler 🤝 https://t.co/C4gk2GquZ5

Jimmy Butler has just been selected to his sixth All-Star Game as a reserve. The 32-year-old forward is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Miami Heat. His two-way dominance is also evident with his 1.9 assists per contest.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - P.J. Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets will not have an All-Star yet again this season [Photo: Sporting News]

The Charlotte Hornets offense has been electric since the start of the season. In LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, the Hornets have three dynamic and versatile players that can dictate a game at any given time. They have proven over the season that despite being one of the youngest teams, they are as good as anyone on offense.

Charlotte's defense, though, has been their Achilles heel. The Hornets have always ranked in the bottom five in the NBA in defensive rating. Their exceptional play on offense is regularly undone by their inability to hold off their opponents.

The Buzz City team currently sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 28-25 record. It’s not far-fetched to think that they could have been in a better position if only they could have played at least average defense.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball holds the keys to the Charlotte Hornets offense. It’s his passing and vision that makes the Hornets such a threat, particularly on the open floor.

The reigning Rookie of the Year is climbing the triple-doubles list with consistency. He already has four of them this season. He will have every opportunity to pile up more as the season moves forward.

Whistle @WhistleSports @MELOD1P @hornets LaMelo Ball wants to bring back NBA Street & he's 100% right LaMelo Ball wants to bring back NBA Street & he's 100% right 🔥 @MELOD1P @hornets https://t.co/tgNaZdOTah

The electrifying sophomore is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Although he didn’t make the All-Star team, he has been selected to the Rising Stars Game with fellow top sophomores.

With the way LaMelo Ball is playing, there’s a good chance he’ll be an All-Star next season and for years to come.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LameLo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee

Heat vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have the fifth-best net rating in the NBA despite playing without their top three players for most of the season. They are now complete and looking more dangerous than ever.

The Charlotte Hornets’ exquisite offense will be tested against the unforgiving defense of the Heat, especially with a now-complete lineup.

Miami’s two-way dominance could be enough to win their second game against Charlotte this season.

Where to watch the Heat vs Hornets game

The NBA League Pass will stream the Heat vs Hornets game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Charlotte and Bally Sports Sun.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh