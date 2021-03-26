Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - March 26th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will be on a three-game road trip, beginning with a faceoff with the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday. Injuries have depleted the defending Eastern Conference champions, with franchise leader Jimmy Butler among the wounded.

While Butler will be a game-time decision by the Miami Heat, it is unclear how many players will be available to play. Goran Dragic, KZ Okpala and Udonis Haslem (who hasn’t played a game this season) are all on the injured list. Their latest acquisitions via the trade deadline, Victor Oladipo and Nemanja Bjelica, may or may not be ready to play yet.

LaMelo Ball #2 loses the ball while guarded by De'Aaron Fox #5. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets, too, are a bit handicapped without rookie sensation LaMelo Ball (fractured wrist), who was elevated to the starting point guard position weeks ago. Thankfully, Devonte Graham is around to pick up the slack. Despite Ball’s absence, the Hornets were able to brush off their recent three-game slide and win two straight.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, March 26th, 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 27th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are on a five-game losing streak and things aren’t looking too good for them because of the number of players on their injured list. Losing Butler due to an illness in the Portland Trail Blazers game on Thursday compounded the team’s problems.

Eric Gordon #10 slaps hands with Victor Oladipo #7. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is hoping that Oladipo and Bjelica will be available on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, but there will be a feeling-out process for sure even if they can play. It will be a struggle but there are not many coaches who can handle this kind of adversity better than Spo. Bam Adebayo will have to step up his game, especially if Butler is still sick.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Speaking of Bam Adebayo, he is the key to the Miami Heat turning their fortunes around. The young and talented big man has to take the Charlotte Hornets game by the horns and show off his All-Star form from last season.

BAM ADEBAYO IS DESTROYING THE PACERS. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/dLKAVk03US — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 21, 2021

Adebayo has been consistent as a performer but perhaps he may be too consistent. His averages from his last five games are very similar to his season averages and therein lies the problem. It shows that the 6-foot-9 center has not been elevating his game at a time when the Miami Heat need him the most.

For the team to snap out of its losing streak, Adebayo has to step up his game once and for all.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Gabe Vincent l Small Forward - Duncan Robinson l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets routed the Houston Rockets 122-97 on Wednesday to end their three-game road trip on a high. Terry Rozier led his squad with 25 points while Graham added 21. It was a dominant performance from the Hornets, who needed a win like this to boost their confidence for their next set of games.

Terry Rozier #3 attempts a three-point basket against Kelly Oubre Jr. #12. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

They have a short two-game homestand before heading eastward for a challenging stretch of six straight games on the road. But the Hornets' focus is on Friday, where they battle the injury-plagued Miami Heat.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego has Malik Monk carrying the bench after Ball became a starter, and the 6-foot-3 guard has responded with his best season so far.

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets acquired Gordon Hayward during the offseason to be their franchise player. He started off the season leading the team in scoring but he has not been the team’s top scorer as consistently as before. In fact, in his last seven games, Hayward averaged just 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

GORDON HAYWARD WITH AUTHORITY. 😤



pic.twitter.com/XlmMjS8wg6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 16, 2021

He has not been aggressive in looking for his shots, taking just 10.7 attempts per game during the aforementioned seven outings. Whether the Charlotte Hornets can survive with the 11-year veteran playing this way still remains to be seen as they are 4-3 during this stretch of games.

If the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler can’t play tonight, Hayward may find it easier to find seams in the defense and he might take over the scoring load once again.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devonte Graham l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Gordon Hayward l Power Forward - P.J. Washington l Center - Bismack Biyombo

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Match Prediction

The recent issues that the Miami Heat are experiencing have likely been addressed by their newest recruits. Oladipo gives the team another player who can create his own shots while Bjelica can stretch the floor with his shooting.

However, with their availability uncertain along with Butler and Dragic, the Charlotte Hornets appear to be the safer bet to win the game. Aside from the fact that they have won their last two outings, the Hornets are also playing at home and are more rested compared to the Miami Heat, who played last night.

Where to Watch Heat vs Hornets?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat match will be televised locally by FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Southeast Charlotte. For international viewers, the game will be available on NBA League Pass.

