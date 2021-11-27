Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will compete with the Chicago Bulls next in the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season. The Bulls and Heat are 2nd and 3rd in the Eastern Conference respectively. The match will be available online via the NBA League Pass.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a victory against the Orlando Magic and have a 13-7 record. Their loss against the Indiana Pacers is still fresh but with Nikola Vucevic back, it seems the Bulls can move on and focus on winning the upcoming games rather than brooding over their humbling loss.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat lost their previous game to the Minnesota Timberwolves' superior offense. Although the Heat have displayed impeccable defense in most games, they let Minnesota control the tempo of the game on Wednesday. With Chicago's LaVine, Ball, Vucevic and DeRozan on the opposing end on Saturday, Spoelstra's team will need to focus on not letting their opponents disrupt their tempo.

This will be the first game between these behmots of the East. For fans, the battle between these powerhouses will be entertaining beyond measure.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat will travel to Chicago without their power forward Markieff Morris. Morris hurt his neck after an altercation with Nikola Jokic. He has been absent for the last 9 games and is expected to return when the Heat end their road trip.

Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo, who played only 33 games in 2020-21, is yet to debut this season. The two-time All-Star was expected to return by November 1st but is yet to be cleared for full-court practice. He will continue to be sidelined in the game against the Chicago Bulls.

Player Name Status Reason Victor Oladipo Out Right knee injury Markieff Morris Out Neck injury

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Nikola Vucevic returned to his squad two games ago after missing seven consecutive games. With his return, the Bulls' starting lineup is complete again. Meanwhile, Patrick Williams tore his left wrist ligament in a game against the New York Knicks and is expected to miss 4-6 months, according to CBS Sports. He is the only player expected to be sidelined in the game against the Miami Heat.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Williams Out Left wrist ligament tear

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Miami will start Kyle Lowry as the primary point guard. Lowry's addition to the squad has sharpened the Heat's offense. Their offensive rating was ranked 18th in the league in 2020-21 but is now ranked 7th this season. The six-time All-Star is currently averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 assists per game. Duncan Robinson, Miami's top three-point shooter, will join Lowry on the backcourt.

It’s his 2nd 30-point game off the bench this season, the most by any Heat player in a single season in franchise history. Tyler Herro tonight:31 PTS8 REB4 3PT12-21 FGIt’s his 2nd 30-point game off the bench this season, the most by any Heat player in a single season in franchise history. https://t.co/EsjlJyCDqW

The frontcourt will feature Heat's top scorer Jimmy Butler alongside Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker. Tyler Herro, who is averaging 21.8 points per game while landing 2.9 threes per game, will be a key rotation player.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will play Nikola Vucevic as the team's center. Vucevic's contribution in the paint and mid-range is substantial. He is averaging 10.8 rebounds and 13.8 points this season. He will play alongside Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan on the frontcourt.

Lonzo Ball: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 5 STL Zach LaVine (21 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST) and the @chicagobulls roll to the road win in Orlando!DeMar DeRozan: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 ASTCoby White: 20 PTS, 4 REBNikola Vucevic: 16 PTS, 8 REBLonzo Ball: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 5 STL Zach LaVine (21 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST) and the @chicagobulls roll to the road win in Orlando!DeMar DeRozan: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 ASTCoby White: 20 PTS, 4 REBNikola Vucevic: 16 PTS, 8 REBLonzo Ball: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 5 STL https://t.co/hCrfS9MEcY

Zach Lavine, who is averaging 25.8 points per game while landing 2.9 threes per game, will start alongside Lonzo Ball, Chicago's top three-point shooter, on the backcourt.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

