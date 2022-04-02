Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will be looking to take a firmer hold of the top seed in the East when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The match will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Miami winning the previous three.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra and his team only have five more games remaining with every win helping them get the best record in the conference. They’ve bounced back on their feet, winning consecutive games after four straight losses. A victory over Chicago keeps their momentum going as they wind down their regular season.

Like Miami, the Windy City team is also on a two-game winning run. They beat the Washington Wizards and the LA Clippers in their last two games. Behind DeMar DeRozan’s 50-piece, the Chicago Bulls finally held off the gritty Clippers after three extra periods.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls



| DeMar DeRozan became the 6th player in franchise history to drop 50 in a game. @SamSmithHoops game recap: DeMar DeRozan became the 6th player in franchise history to drop 50 in a game.📰 | @SamSmithHoops game recap:

The Chicago Bulls are in a must-win situation if they want to avoid a play-in. The 7th-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are only three games behind them and could still complicate things if Chicago can’t take care of their business.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, April 2nd, 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 3rd; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are closing in on the best record in the Eastern Conference. [Photo: The Ringer]

Following their ugly four-game losing run that was highlighted by the shouting match between Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat are on a roll. They dispatched the inept Sacramento Kings before barely winning against the undermanned Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat are healthier than they have ever been all season. They’ve got their Big 3 going and will be looking to give Tyler Herro a heavier load as they head into the playoffs. If there was nothing to that ugly spat between their two franchise leaders, Miami should have the inside track to nail the best record in the East.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - P.J. Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have struggled badly against the elite teams in the NBA this season. [Photo: The Seattle Times]

The Chicago Bulls held the No.1 seed at one point in the East before injuries started their descent in the standings. They are now in 5th place, but could still find themselves in the play-in if they can’t add more Ws to their record. Chicago is in danger of joining the play-in if they can’t win three of their five games while the Cleveland Cavaliers run the table.

Falling into the play-in is a long shot, but stranger things have happened in the NBA this season. DeMar DeRozan has cooled off a bit and needs three more overtimes to hit 50. However, he remains one of the best in clutch moments, so that should help the Bulls.

Chicago is winless against Miami this season. It’s about time they get one over a potential playoff opponent.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach Lavine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Alex Caruso | C - Nikola Vucevic

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 49-28 -125 Over 221 (-110) -2 (-110) Chicago Bulls 45-32 +105 Under 221 (110) +2(-110)

Both the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls want to win for different reasons. Although the Bulls are playing on their home floor, they’re not as healthy as the Heat and are winless against them in three tries. Lonzo Ball continues to remain out while Zach LaVine is listed as probable, although he’s almost guaranteed to play in such a crucial game.

BullsMuse @bullsmuse Before his knee injury, Lonzo Ball was the only player in the NBA this season with at least:



- 100+ assists

- 100+ rebounds

- 40+ steals

- 20+ blocks Before his knee injury, Lonzo Ball was the only player in the NBA this season with at least:- 100+ assists- 100+ rebounds - 40+ steals- 20+ blocks https://t.co/n4iuctjrWQ

Miami hasn’t played in two days and they have been exceptional when they get plenty of rest. They are 11-2 this season after a two-day break and will be looking to improve on that against a team they’ve already beaten three times.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Miami Heat Betting Tips

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his last 5 games. He’s also shooting 61.4% of his field-goal attempts. Miami is 2-7 against the spread in their last 9 games. However, the Heat are 5-0 against the spread in their last 5 games versus the Bulls on the road.

Click here to bet on Bam Adebayo scoring over/under 18.5 points

Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Zach LaVine is averaging 25.2 points on 44% shooting from the field in the Bulls’ last 5 games. Chicago is 0-5 against Miami in their last 5 games at home. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of the last 6 Bulls games in Chicago.

Click here to bet on Zach Lavine scoring over/under 22.5 points

Heat vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Bulls are only 4-6 in their last 10 games, which is tied for worst with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East’s top 10 teams. Miami have got their number this season and it isn’t likely to end, particularly with Lonzo Ball still out of the lineup.

Miami could extend their winning streak to four and sweep Chicago this season.

Miami is 7-1 versus the Bulls in the last two seasons. The Heat are 8-1-1 against the spread in their last 10 road games. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Chicago's last 14 games.

Click here to bet on DraftKings SB for the outcome of the Heat vs Bulls match

Where to watch the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Sun.

Edited by Diptanil Roy