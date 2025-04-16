Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 16 | NBA Play-In Tournament

The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls matchup is one of the two 2025 play-in tournament games scheduled for Wednesday. This is the ninth vs. 10th elimination game in the Eastern Conference. The winner goes on to face the Atlanta Hawks, who lost 120-95 to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
The Heat finished 10th with a 37-45 record. They were on a 10-game losing streak between March 5 and March 21 but recovered to finish the campaign 6-4. Their last matchup was a 119-118 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the team with 41 points and 10 rebounds as most of the starters were rested.
Miami has been one of the most successful teams in the play-in tournament and even reached the 2022-23 NBA Finals after finishing as the eighth seed. While it will be difficult to replicate that without Jimmy Butler, the team could still make a run.
The Bulls finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak and went 7-3 over the last 10. Their previous game was a 122-102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Kevin Huerter led the team with 18 points as most of the starters were rested.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
This will be the two teams’ third consecutive meeting in the play-in tournament. The Bulls have yet to win a game. They did, however, win the season series 3-0. With a playoff-qualifying game against Atlanta on the line, let’s look at the availability of players across both teams.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Reports
Heat injury report for April 16
The Heat could be without Kevin Love (personal, questionable), Pelle Larsson (ankle, questionable), Nikola Jovic (hand, questionable) and Dru Smith (left Achilles tendon, out).
Bulls injury report for April 16
Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball (wrist), Tre Jones (foot) and Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder), while Josh Giddey (forearm) and Dalen Terry (right calf contusion) are probable.
Here’s a look at the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls’ starting lineups and depth charts for April 16.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Starting lineups and depth chart
Heat starting lineup and depth chart
Bulls starting lineup and depth chart
*DD implies day-to-day
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls?
The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the United Center in Chicago. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.