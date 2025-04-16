Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 16 | NBA Play-In Tournament

The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls matchup is one of the two 2025 play-in tournament games scheduled for Wednesday. This is the ninth vs. 10th elimination game in the Eastern Conference. The winner goes on to face the Atlanta Hawks, who lost 120-95 to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Ad

The Heat finished 10th with a 37-45 record. They were on a 10-game losing streak between March 5 and March 21 but recovered to finish the campaign 6-4. Their last matchup was a 119-118 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the team with 41 points and 10 rebounds as most of the starters were rested.

Miami has been one of the most successful teams in the play-in tournament and even reached the 2022-23 NBA Finals after finishing as the eighth seed. While it will be difficult to replicate that without Jimmy Butler, the team could still make a run.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bulls finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak and went 7-3 over the last 10. Their previous game was a 122-102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Kevin Huerter led the team with 18 points as most of the starters were rested.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This will be the two teams’ third consecutive meeting in the play-in tournament. The Bulls have yet to win a game. They did, however, win the season series 3-0. With a playoff-qualifying game against Atlanta on the line, let’s look at the availability of players across both teams.

Ad

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Reports

Heat injury report for April 16

The Heat could be without Kevin Love (personal, questionable), Pelle Larsson (ankle, questionable), Nikola Jovic (hand, questionable) and Dru Smith (left Achilles tendon, out).

Bulls injury report for April 16

Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball (wrist), Tre Jones (foot) and Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder), while Josh Giddey (forearm) and Dalen Terry (right calf contusion) are probable.

Ad

Here’s a look at the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls’ starting lineups and depth charts for April 16.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Starting lineups and depth chart

Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyler Herro Davion Mitchell Terry Rozier SG Alec Burks Duncan Robinson Jaime Jaquez Jr. SF Andrew Wiggins Haywood Highsmith Duncan Robinson PF Bam Adebayo Haywood Highsmith Kyle Anderson C Kel'el Ware Bam Adebayo Kyle Anderson

Ad

Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Josh Giddey (DD) Coby White Jevon Carter SG Kevin Huerter Dalen Terry (DD) Talen Horton-Tucker SF Coby White Dalen Terry (DD) Julian Phillips PF Matas Buzelis Patrick Williams Julian Phillips C Nikola Vucevic Zach Collins Jalen Smith

Ad

*DD implies day-to-day

Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls?

The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the United Center in Chicago. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More