Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 4 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls square off on Tuesday in the first of three meetings between the teams this season. Miami heads to Chicago with the Jimmy Butler standoff looming over the team. The Heat have tried to play through the uncertainties with Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and rookie Kel’el Ware stepping up.

Meanwhile, the Bulls, who traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, have another player heavily involved in trade rumors. Nikola Vucevic is ready to play, but it remains to be seen how long he will remain with the Bulls. Josh Giddey, Coby White and Patrick Williams will help the star center carry the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Miami Heat injury report

Trending

Isaiah Stevens did not travel to Chicago following his G League assignment. Duncan Robinson is probable because of a right hip contusion. Jimmy Butler (suspension), Josh Richardson (heel) and Dru Smith (surgery recovery) are on the inactive list.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chicago Bulls injury report

Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte are not with the team. Talen Horton-Tucker is doubtful because of a lower leg injury. Adama Sanogo (knee), Jalen Smith (illness) and Dalen Terry (knee) are questionable.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Tyler Herro Terry Rozier Jaime Jaquez Jr. Josh Richardson Alec Burks Haywood Highsmith Keshad Johnson Pelle Larsson Bam Adebayo Nikola Jovic Kevin Love Kel'el Ware

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Josh Giddey Tre Jones Jevon Carter Coby White Kevin Huerter Dalen Terry Lonzo Ball Matas Buzelis Julian Phillips Ayo Dosunmu Patrick Williams E.J. Liddell Nikola Vucevic Jalen Smith Zach Collins

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Key matchups

Nikola Vucevic vs Kel’el Ware or Bam Adebayo

Nikola Vucevic is in the spotlight as the trade deadline approaches. He will face even more scrutiny when he goes up against Bam Adebayo or Kel’el Ware. Adebayo will likely start on the veteran, but the rookie will also have his shot against the Bulls star.

Expand Tweet

Without LaVine, the Bulls need Vucevic to be more aggressive with his shots. Chicago’s chance of winning drops if the Adebayo-Ware duo can shackle him.

Josh Giddey vs Tyler Herro

The Bulls will get their first look at Miami's only All-Star this season, Tyler Herro. Lonzo Ball and Coby White will get to guard Herro, but it will likely be Josh Giddey who starts on him.

Erik Spoelstra has transitioned the offensive burden to his point guard even before Butler demanded a trade. The Heat are heavily dependent on Herro to score and run the offense.

If Giddey, Ball and White can limit Herro’s impact on the game, the Bulls could defend their home court.

Expand Tweet

Coby White vs Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Coby White is arguably the most versatile scorer on the Bulls roster. Without LaVine, his usage rate will likely increase. Erik Spoelstra might adapt his starting lineup and use Jaime Jaquez Jr. to guard White instead of Duncan Robinson.

Jaquez has the size, length and speed to shadow White. Chicago could face a long night if the sophomore can put the lid on their explosive guard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback