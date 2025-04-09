Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 9, 2025

The Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls will resume their intense jostling for positioning for the upcoming play-in tournament on Wednesday. Miami sits at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference with a 36-43 record. They are a step behind their opponents because the Bulls, who have the same win-loss slate, own the season series.
A victory by the Heat would move them close to possibly hosting a do-or-die game in the play-in tournament. Miami could keep its hope of overtaking the Atlanta Hawks (37-42) if it beats Chicago for the first time this season.
The short-rested Bulls would want to avoid the scenario the Heat are looking for. Despite a lopsided 135-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers less than 24 hours ago, they should be ready for another showdown with their visitors.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The United Center will host the last Heat-Bulls showdown in the regular season. Basketball fans can also stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Heat (-130) vs. Bulls (+110)
Odds: Heat (-2.0) vs. Bulls (+2.0)
Total (O/U): Heat (o226.5 -110) vs. Bulls (u226.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls preview
In two losses to the Chicago Bulls this season, the Miami Heat could not overcome the Bulls’ advantage in rebounding and assists. When Miami went down 114-109 in early March, they led by 17 points but could not hold back their opponents’ late surge behind superior rebounding.
The Bulls might not have the hobbled Nikola Vucevic again, a problem that could decisively give the edge to Miami. Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware must step up to control the boards and prevent Chicago’s usual advantage in rebounding.
The Bulls will have Coby White back after getting a rest against the Cavaliers. Still, Ayo Dosunmu and Lonzo Ball are out, while Josh Giddey is questionable. Chicago’s guard core must take care of the ball better to boost the team’s chance of sweeping Miami in the season series.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineups
Heat
PG: Tyler Herro | SG: Alec Burks | SF: Pelle Larsson | PF: Bam Adebayo | C: Kel’el Ware
Bulls
PG: Josh Giddey | SG: Coby White | SF: Matas Buzelis | PF: Patrick Williams | C: Nikola Vucevic
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls betting tips
Coby White, who earned a rest two nights ago, has been on a roll in April. The streaky guard is averaging 32.0 points per game this month. After getting Wednesday night off, he should be raring to sustain his sizzling form against Miami. White likely tops his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.
Like White, Tyler Herro is playing his best basketball this month, averaging 26.7 PPG behind 49.7% efficiency, including 47.1% from deep. Considering the stakes, he will likely be aggressive in looking for his shots and possibly hit past his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls prediction
The Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls rested key players in anticipation of Wednesday's highly anticipated showdown. Still, the Heat are healthier than the Bulls, who will play on short rest. Miami could break through against Chicago with a win that beats the -2.0 spread.
